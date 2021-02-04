Gian Marco Bronzato promoted to Regional Director (incl. U.S., Canada, Mexico) of worldwide shopping network Lyconet
The recent promotion within Lyconet recognizes Mr. Gian Marco Bronzato’s outstanding contributions since his transfer from Italy to the U.S.
Mr. Gian Marco Bronzato has been the driving force behind Lyconet in the U.S. for some time now. He first joined the shopping community in Italy in June of 2014 and served as the Regional Managers for the regions Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Umbria and Marche. After his transfer to the U.S. in 2016, he continued to quickly move up the ranks. He began as the North America Merchant Manager, then became Business Development Manager, and Managing Director. Recognizing Mr. Bronzato’s contributions and tireless dedication, the company has now promoted Mr. Bronzato to Regional Director, putting him in charge of the Lyconet overall operations not just in the United States of America, but also in Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.
“This is indeed a great honor for me, and confirms that the company considers my contributions valuable,” comments Mr. Bronzato.
Mr. Bronzato is in fact a familiar face at any major Lyconet event or training seminar. Explains Mr. Bronzato, “It is very important for me to be personally present at training workshops so that I can hear personally from members and businesses. That way, I am always in touch with all aspects of our business, and can help improve it even further.”
Continues Mr. Bronzato, “The Lyconet Workshops and seminars teach independent Marketers everything they need to know about taking their shopping network and independent business to the next level. We carefully select our special guest speakers who will not only inspire but share their special knowledge to make our Marketers successful.”
Lyconet offers independent Marketers a career that combines personal growth with entrepreneurial success. Many people are dreaming of the perfect work-life balance. Lyconet offers them that unique opportunity. Lyconet supports them in developing the skills necessary to be successful independent Marketers and offer products that are tailor-made to help them achieve their goals.
About Lyconet
Lyconet offers independent entrepreneurs – the so-called Lyconet Marketers – the opportunity to operate their own customer loyalty program and to enthuse consumers across the globe with the benefits of the world’s largest shopping community. It also provides a wide range of professional training, services, and tools in order to offer the Marketers the best possible support in establishing and expanding their own shopping network in terms of Members, Loyalty Merchants and Lyconet Marketers.
About Gian Marco Bronzato, Regional Director
Mr. Bronzato is now Lyconet’s Regional Director for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia. Before joining the organization in 2014, he served Coca-Cola in Italy as Business Developer and Sales Team Leader for 9 years. Mr. Bronzato holds an MBA from the CUOA Business School.
