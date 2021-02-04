Bluetooth-Based Thermometers Are A Major Trend In The Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Industry

Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

Industry The Business Research Company’s Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The non-contact infrared thermometer based on Bluetooth is a key trend in the non contact thermometer market. Door-to-door testing campaigns are becoming less realistic with increasing COVID-19 cases and this is where the smart thermometer comes into the picture. When the thermometer is switched on, it connects to the phone through Bluetooth and the location will also appear on the app. Just like other thermometers, you can evaluate yourself and the findings will appear on the mobile phone app. If there is a fever, the information and location will be sent to the server. For example, using the Digi-Sense D/S IR Therm app, the infrared thermometer connects to Bluetooth technology and sends information to the smartphone or iOS device. The results are stored automatically with a date-and-time signature in the app and it can be stored as a CSV format and emailed for future reference.

The global non-contact infrared thermometers market is expected to grow from $11.43 million in 2019 to $17.82 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.85%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that required temperature checks at all commercial places, workplaces and hospitals. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $14.63 million in 2023 at a CAGR of -6.37%. North America was the largest region in the non-contact infrared thermometer market with Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/temperature-monitoring-devices-market-global-report-2020-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Temperature Management Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/temperature-management-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market- By Test Type (RT PCR Test, Rapid Antigen Test, Rapid Antibody Test, Others), By Kit Type (PCR Machines, Equipment And Extraction Kits, Reagents), By Specimen Type (Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, Nasal Swab, Blood, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market - By Type (N95 Respirators, Common Grade Surgical Masks And Non-Medical Grade Respiratory Masks), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Individual, Industrial, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail And Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-masks-n95-respirators-surgical-masks-and-others-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.