Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Market Largely Impacted By COVID-19 Restrictions

The Business Research Company’s Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the consumer electronics repair and maintenance industry as governments across the globe have imposed lockdowns and put restrictions on non-essential services to prevent the spread of the virus. Repair and maintenance services hugely depend on labor and the availability of labor during this pandemic is a big challenge. The repair industry across countries such as US, the UK, Germany, Italy, the Middle East and India have also witnessed an increase in labor cost due to labor shortages in the lockdown. The repairing industry, in general, fixes around 25 million electronic appliances in a month, but due to lockdown and social distancing norms, the products are expected to pile up for repair. Besides, the supply chain disruptions in various countries have made it difficult to find spare components for mobile and other electronic appliances making consumers wait longer for availing services.

The global consumer electronics repair and maintenance market size is expected to grow from $15.11 billion in 2020 to $16.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The consumer electronics repair market is expected to reach $22.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

