Innovative Developments In Drug Discovery Methods Advances The Anti-Viral Therapies Market

The antiviral therapy market is expected to benefit from the latest developments in drug discovery procedures such as stem cells and organ-on-chip (OOC) technologies. OOCs are micro-engineered biometric systems that simulate the activities, mechanics and physiological responses of organ systems. Drug trial processes such as target identification, validation, and screening are being executed through OOC and stem cell technologies. These technologies are considerably reducing the drug discovery costs and generating reliable predictions on drug efficiency and human safety. Another area of development is physiology-simulation modelling, in which the integrated physiology of the human organism, in both health and disease, is simulated through a computer program. Eli Lilly and Pfizer have adopted Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) platform to conduct simulation models in early stages of the drug discovery process that are operational within hours, whereas traditional models take weeks to conduct simulations. The wide adoption of these technologies is expected to drive the global antiviral drugs market in the forecast period.

The antiviral drugs therapy market size was expected to grow from $46.45 billion in 2019 to $61.57 billion in 2020 at a rate of 32.5%. The growth was mainly due to the increase in number of COVID-19 cases. The global antiviral drug therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 and reach $74.38 billion in 2023. The market is then expected to reach $87.23 billion in 2025, and $130.12 billion in 2030.

