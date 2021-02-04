Colonial Heights VA Realtors Training Real Estate Agent Recruitment Announced

Colonial Heights, Virginia realtors Weichert Realtors, Brockwell & Associates announced real estate agent recruitment. They provide real estate agents with continuous industry training.

/EIN News/ -- Colonial Heights, United States, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weichert Realtors, Brockwell & Associates, a real estate agency located in Colonial Heights, Virginia announced real estate agent recruitment and training. The company specializes in providing new and experienced real estate agents with continuous education.

More information can be found at https://www.weichert-recruiting.com

The newly launched service provides new and experienced real estate agents with constant training and guidance to advance their careers.

According to the experts from Weichert Realtors, Brockwell & Associates, many new real estate agents are often left to figure things out for themselves after being certified. They receive no additional training and no support in jumpstarting their real estate career. This leads them to become discouraged and makes it harder for them to find listings, close deals and get the success and income they hoped to achieve.

By joining Weichert Realtors, Brockwell & Associates, new recruits are guaranteed to receive continuous learning in all aspects of the industry and real estate brokerage. They will be provided with multiple tools and resources that will help them to dive deeper into the ins and outs of the industry, get full access to the company’s in-house support team and tech support.

Recruits can join weekly sales meetings and training webinars, receive access to Weichert University work platforms and 500+ training videos. Marketing tools and resources, flyer templates, social media postings and automated video creation of agents’ property listings are also provided for.

Innovation and automation is important to the company so all new agents receive their own MyWeichert dashboard and agent site for free. More in depth training is made available through the company’s private video training site.

More so, all agents have the option to work remotely or from the firm’s office location. They incur no additional costs when hired—no E&O fees, desk fees, tech fees, signage fees, printer or copier fees. Most importantly, the firm offers fair and competitive splits.

More information about Weichert Realtors, Brockwell & Associates recruitment processes are available over the phone at +1-804-569-5553, by watching this recruitment video https://youtu.be/YGzIk57FYZk or by visiting the aforementioned website.

Contact Info:

Name: John Brockwell

Email: Send Email

Organization: Weichert Realtors, Brockwell & Associates

Address: 2425 Boulevard Suite 6, Colonial Heights, VA 23834, United States

Phone: +1-804-569-5553

Website: https://weichert-recruiting.com





