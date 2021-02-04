Notice of Public Hearing for Annual Texas Academic Performance Report

/EIN News/ -- Lewisville, TX, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas College Preparatory Academies (TCPA) and Premier High Schools (PHS) charter districts will hold a public hearing to present the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) on February 12, 2021, during the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting.

The 2019-20 TAPRs can be accessed at the following website: https://responsiveed.com/helpful-information/

Date: February 12, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location:

Responsive Education Solutions

1301 Waters Ridge Drive

Lewisville, Texas 75057

Billy Rudolph ResponsiveEd 972-316-3663 x379 brudolph@responsiveed.com