Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,069 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Public Hearing for Annual Texas Academic Performance Report

/EIN News/ -- Lewisville, TX, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas College Preparatory Academies (TCPA) and Premier High Schools (PHS) charter districts will hold a public hearing to present the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) on February 12, 2021, during the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting.  

The 2019-20 TAPRs can be accessed at the following website: https://responsiveed.com/helpful-information/

Date: February 12, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: 

Responsive Education Solutions
1301 Waters Ridge Drive
Lewisville, Texas 75057


Billy Rudolph
ResponsiveEd
972-316-3663 x379
brudolph@responsiveed.com

You just read:

Notice of Public Hearing for Annual Texas Academic Performance Report

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.