Global Micro Data Center Market Is Expected to Reach USD 27.36 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Micro Data Center Market by Component (Solution, Services), Application (BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Healthcare, Government, Industrial, IT & Telecom, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global micro data center market is expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 27.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027.



The global micro data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies across multiple industry verticals, growing demand for plug-and-play data centers, rising number of branch office automation, and increasing demand for rugged data centers. Other factors include rising popularity of compact, portable, and modularized data centers for efficient data storage and enhanced IT infrastructure management.



The micro data center is referred to as a small containerized data center architecture designed for computer workloads without any traditional facilities requirements. The micro data center may come with built-in cooling systems, security systems, and fire systems. The micro data center sizes may vary from rack to container; it may include less than four servers in a single 19-inch rack. Micro data center are typically portable and provide play and plug features. Micro data centers are portable and provide plug and play features.



The global micro data center market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a rise in SMEs' number, growing demand for edge micro data centers in various industry verticals, rise in urbanization and digitalization, and flourishing telecommunication sector. The factors hampering the market growth are challenges in implementing high-performance computing, lack of awareness, and monitoring and management challenges at remote locations. Deployment of edge computing applications provides market growth opportunities. However, limited cooling options are major challenges.



DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419165/request-sample



The key players operating in the global micro data centers market are NVIDIA Corporation, Edgemicro, Eaton Corporation, Smart Edge Data Centers Limited, Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Panduit Corporation, Attom Technology, Huawei Technologies Limited, EdgePresence, Vertiv Co., and Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg. To gain a significant market share in the global micro data center market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Huawei Technologies Limited and NVIDIA Corporation are the major players operating in the micro data centers market.

For instance, in February 2020, Dell Technologies Inc. launched a new micro data center that features a small-footprint server, a streaming analytics engine for storing and analysing data at the edge, and an updated tool for secure remote management.

Solutions segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 55.2% in the year 2019

On the basis of component, the global micro data center market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated in power, networking, cooling, rack & enclosure, DCIM. The rack & enclosure segment is further sub-segmented into upto 24U, 24U to 40U, and above 40U. The services segment is further segmented into installation & integration, maintenance & support, and consulting. Solutions segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 55.2% in the year 2019. The cooling segment holds the largest share from the solutions segment. This growth is attributed to the growing concerns over high energy consumption by data centers that have encouraged various government administrations to stress-reducing energy consumption.

IT & Telecom and BFSI segment dominated the market and held the major share of 34.7% in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the global micro data centers market is segmented into BFSI, colocation, energy, healthcare, government, industrial, IT & telecom, and others. IT & Telecom and BFSI segment dominated the market and held a major share of 34.7% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the increasing growth rates of data center capacity and retrofits.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/micro-data-center-market-by-component-solution-services-419165.html

Regional Segment of Micro Data Center Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global micro data center market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America holds the major share of 29.6% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to the earlier advancements in technology in this domain. Other factors, like increasing the IT sector's adoption in the region, will further propel the market in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the newly developed IT sector in China and India, increasing demand for IT convergence, integration among the enterprises to ensure cost-effectiveness, and increasing data center retrofits.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419165



About the report:

The global micro data center market is analysed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419165&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Pay TV Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/storage-area-network-san-market-by-type-hyperscale-418558.html

Social Media Analytics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/social-media-analytics-market-by-component-software-and-407159.html

Law Enforcement Software Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/law-enforcement-software-market-by-component-solution-service-407174.html

3D Motion Capture Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/3d-motion-capture-market-by-type-hardware-software-407170.html