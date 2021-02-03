Theanine Co., Ltd. spreads the joy of a New Matcha Shaker (Furu-Cha) into the United States

Theanine Co., Ltd. introduces the new matcha shaker (Furu-Cha) into the United States on January 1st, 2021. The new matcha shaker is designed to allow users to create a fine foam of matcha on the go.

The company was established in 2010 to promote traditional Japanese culture through hand-picked Uji matcha. Through the launch of Theanine’s new matcha shake, lovers of Japanese cuisine can create fine foam and relish the traditional Japanese culture.

The product being introduced to the United States is cool for generating fine foam with the unique Furu-Cha calibrated unit. The product is patented in Japan and the USA. It features an extremely durable cum reusable bottle that can handle water from 0 to 80 degrees Celsius.

The bottle is uniquely designed to allow users to enjoy matcha anytime, anywhere seamlessly. The new matcha shaker can be used to make matcha at home or even at work during lunchtime.

The company introduces the product into the USA so that matcha lovers can get as much matcha they need daily to stay hydrated during walks or office work. Moreover, matcha provides sufficient protein that boosts sporting activities for consumers.



The product has a capacity of 330ml with a size of 55cm x 148cm. The materials used in manufacturing the new matcha shaker include PET (Tritan) for the body, polypropylene for the lid, and stainless steel for the Tea strainer.

The product is wholly coupled in Japan with so much consideration for usability. It has a heat-resistance of 80 degrees Celsius for both the lid and the body. Therefore, users can reuse the matcha shaker as many times as possible to make delicious matcha that reinvigorates the body.

Ease and convenience are important factors of consideration when making any product that will appeal to people, and Theanine has designed the new matcha shaker to suit these purposes.

The product was manufactured so that users can have easy access to brewed matcha flavors without a need for a tea whisk. So, by mere shaking of the product, customers can generate fine foams.

About Theanine Co., Ltd.

Established in 2010 to promote traditional Japanese culture through sharing the charms of hand-picked Uji matcha, a hallmark resource of Japanese traditional culture, with the world. To accomplish this, we have focused our efforts on the needs of modern markets, including both domestic and overseas customers. To promote our Furu-Cha shaker and expand our sales channels, we have used SNS and other media to communicate the health benefits and delicious taste of hand-picked Uji matcha. Currently, we also sell organic matcha and hojicha.

Company Profile

Company Name: Theanine Co., Ltd.

Location: 143 Uji Ichiban, Uji, Kyoto Prefecture

Representative: Miki Kimori (CEO/President)

Established: 2010

URL: https://www.theanine.co.jp/ and https://english.theanine.co.jp/

Business Type: Sales of high-quality matcha from Uji, primarily hand-picked organic matcha and Furu-Cha.

