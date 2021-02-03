AKF Names Michael Graber and Carlos Londono as Partners

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AKF, a global leader in engineering design and integrated services, is pleased to welcome Michael Graber and Carlos Londono to the Partnership. Both individuals make AKF a better firm with their abundance of specialized technical expertise, attention to client needs, and leadership within their departments.



Mike brings to the Partnership his successes in earning the trust of clients with his patience, ability to listen, and 30 years of mechanical expertise. He has been instrumental in helping our healthcare clients by providing technical leadership to adapt their systems to better treat COVID-19 patients and protect first responders during the global pandemic. This effort also includes leading our clients through necessary infrastructure upgrades to prepare their buildings for future pandemics. Throughout the intense efforts over the last year, Mike has continued to lead the New York Campus division and has proven an exceptional mentor to junior firm members. It is this devotion to the next generation of engineering that best exemplifies his commitment to and extraordinary knack for leadership.

Carlos's stellar reputation stands as a testament to his proficiency and professionalism. As Commissioning's Electrical Service Leader, he is frequently on call 24/7 to respond to building and data center system emergencies. His 20 years of experience includes providing holistic approaches to all aspects of electrical infrastructure maintenance, testing, and upgrades for a single building, or implementing a standardized approach for a national portfolio. Carlos was instrumental in the successful execution of a project encompassing over 20 buildings across a large geographic footprint. He managed the process of deploying commissioning agents to different sites and spearheaded the development of the electrical scope of work. This project collaboration, working together yet remotely before it was necessitated by a global pandemic, facilitated a transition to working virtually in a COVID-19 world.

"As we kick off 2021, we are excited to have Mike and Carlos join the Partnership of AKF,” said Managing Partner Dino DeFeo. “Their engineering leadership will continue to drive AKF in its mission to power human potential."

ABOUT AKF

AKF provides engineering leadership and innovative solutions for the built environment to motivate people and communities. In addition to MEP/FP design and consultation, AKF offers 3D Scanning, Arc Flash and Short Circuit Coordination, Architectural Code Consulting, Building Controls & Instrumentation, Commissioning, Energy + Performance, Fire & Life Safety, Infrastructure Design, Lighting Design by Lightcraft, Master Planning, Smart Building Consulting, Special Inspections, and Technology Design.

With successful projects completed worldwide, AKF is headquartered in New York City with 11 additional offices throughout the United States and Mexico. For additional information about AKF, please visit www.akfgroup.com.

