Stingray Business, Le Panier Bleu, and Aliments du Québec announce partnership to encourage buying local from Quebec businesses

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Business, a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solution provider, Le Panier Bleu, an initiative launched by the Government of Quebec to encourage buying local, as well as Aliments du Québec, a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the agri-food industry, today announced a partnership that puts Quebec goods in the spotlight.



Stingray Business will produce and broadcast free advertising content developed with the organizations Le Panier Bleu and Aliments du Québec to promote local products in the 2,500 businesses that have access to the background music and messaging services provided by Stingray Business. The initiative aims to help consumers identify Quebec products and encourage buying local to stimulate the economy during the pandemic.

"The pandemic has created awareness and interest to consume local products," said Ratha Khuong, General Manager of Stingray Business. "We believe that this unique collaboration with its turnkey solution will create new business opportunities and generate immediate additional revenue for businesses."

"Le Panier Bleu is proud of this collaboration, which will further support local businesses and the purchase of their products. We hope that Quebecker will be even more driven to choose local options when shopping," said Alain Dumas, General Manager of Panier Bleu.

"Aliments du Québec is pleased to partner with Stingray for this initiative. It will nicely complement the advertising campaign launched this fall to encourage buying local and will strengthen the point of sale identification of Aliments du Québec and Aliments préparés au Québec verified products," said Marie Beaudry, Executive Director of Aliments du Québec.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About Panier Bleu

Supported by the Government of Quebec, Le Panier Bleu was launched to boost local buying and promote local businesses. Le Panier Bleu serves as a reference for consumers looking for Quebec businesses and products available at local retailers. By choosing companies identified by Le Panier Bleu, Quebeckers are making a gesture of solidarity that positively impacts the economy.

About Aliments du Québec

Founded in 1996 by the members of the Québec Agri-Food Sector, Aliments du Québec is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the agri-food industry through the Aliments du Québec and Aliments préparés au Québec brands and their respective organic derivatives.

