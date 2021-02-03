NERV FEB 8 DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. – NERV

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) from May 15, 2017 through November 30, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021.



To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the truth about the feedback received from the FDA concerning the “end-of-Phase 2” meeting; the Phase 2b study did not use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted solely outside of the United States; the failure of the Phase 3 study to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints rendered that study incapable of supporting substantial evidence of effectiveness; the Company’s plan to use the combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies would be “highly unlikely” to support the submission of an NDA; reliance on these two trials in the submission of an NDA would lead to “substantial review issues” because the trials were inadequate and not well-controlled; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

-------------------------------

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com