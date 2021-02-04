Craft Beer Marketing Awards Competition: 2021 Entry Deadline Extended and LIVE Awards Ceremony Date Announced
South Africa-Based Judges Join Unique Awards Program as it Expands Worldwide in Second Year and Adds New Pandemic and Human Rights CategoriesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) announced that its 2021 competition is extending its entry deadline through March 15, 2021. The winners will be announced on Thursday, May 13, 2021 during a LIVE streamed virtual awards broadcast of the ceremony.
“The interest and enthusiasm from breweries around the world has been amazing since we went global this year,” said Jim McCune, Co-founder of the CBMAs. “We’re also excited that the CBMAs now invited hard seltzer, cider, and mead to compete. It’s going to be wild!”
For 2021, South Africa-based judges have joined the CBMAs judging panel, made up of more than 350 other industry professionals, to review entries from around the globe.
Founded in 2019, the CBMAs is the only program that awards and celebrates the very best beer marketing, as well as the teams and individuals behind them. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their top work for competition.
The presenting sponsor of the CBMAs is Hillebrand, the world’s leading global beverage logistics company. “We’re so happy the CBMAs have expanded their awards program internationally,” said Prabh Hans, VP Domestic Services of Hillebrand North America. “We service beer customers all over the world and are excited that they can now be recognized and celebrated for their incredible beer-related marketing and design.”
The 2021 CBMAs consist of over 30 categories that cover all aspects of brew marketing – from labels to logos and tap handles to taprooms. Most notably new for this year are two special categories reflecting recent events: “Pandemic Marketing,” which looks at original marketing done during the COVID-19 outbreak, and “Human Rights,” to celebrate those who support the fight for equality for all via different forms of marketing and design.
Region 5 Africa Judges
As stated, the CBMAs judges panel grew to include beer industry professionals from Africa:
Matt Scott Bradley, Brewer, Saggystone.co.za
Randolf Jorberg, Head Dreamer, BEERHOUSE
Alexander Moss, Co-founder & Director Bigsipco.com
You can see the full judges panel here: https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/2021-judges-panel/
Matt Scott Bradley has been in the brewing industry for 4 years. He completed the Siebel Master Brewer Program in 2018. Having brewed on three continents, he has been networking and gaining experience from industry professionals as best he can.
“The brewing industry is a small, creative and supportive community where those who have the ability to stand out should be recognized for their hard work and dedication to helping the industry grow,” Bradley said. “Being a judge on the CBMAs gives me an opportunity to give credit where it is due and praise those who have put in the effort. Good luck to all the entrants. Cheers!”
Randolf Jorberg is Head Dreamer and Founder of BEERHOUSE.
“At BEERHOUSE we bring the best of the global and local beers to our thirsty clients,” Jorberg said. “I'm feeling privileged to now review and judge the best of global and local beer marketing by being part of the CBMAs. I founded BEERHOUSE as a yellow powerhouse of beer in 2013 to educate customers on the growing beer variety and culture at the southern tip of Africa in Cape Town and cannot wait to give my input on beer creativity around the world.”
Alexander Moss is Co-Founder of Big Sip Co, Botswana's first craft brewery. Moss’s background is in accounting and management consulting, but he jumped at the chance to help create a microbrewery in Botswana. Moss is Australian but moved to Botswana in mid-2015 and works in Botswana and in neighboring South Africa.
“I joined the CBMAs judges panel to help expose Botswana, and sub-Saharan Africa as a strong and emerging market for craft beer,” Moss said. “I hope to bring a different perspective and mindset to the judging, as I'm not a brewer, but a consultant across many related industries, and look forward to sharing my feedback with fellow judges and entrants.”
A panel of over 350 influential and respected experts in beer, marketing, and design will judge each category. The CBMAs judging process is a robust, credible, and transparent digital scoring system. To see the full list of categories, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/categories/
Entries are divided up into five regions across the globe:
• The Americas
• UK
• Europe
• APAC – Asia and Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand)
• MENA, Africa and Beyond
Winners receive the CBMAs’ “Crushie,” designed by the same NYC awards firm that created the Emmy Award and MTV Moonman Trophy. Platinum and Gold Crushies will be awarded in each region. A newly designed Global Crushie will be awarded to those who opt-in to be judged at the global level in addition to being nominated as a regional entry.
Entry Timeline
Entry Period: Nov. 8, 2020 – March 15, 2021
Winners Announced: LIVE awards ceremony broadcast and live streaming on May 13, 2021.
Entries are open to anyone involved in marketing within the brewing industry – including cider, hard seltzer, and mead – across the world. For additional information, visit: https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/
ABOUT CRAFT BEER MARKETING AWARDS
The Craft Beer Marketing Awards was established in 2019 to give recognition to the best of the best in the marketing realm of the brewing industry. With categories that range from the best can design to taproom, and best website design to social media influencer of the year, there’s an opportunity to showcase the best work in every area of marketing in the brewing industry across the world. For more information, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/
Jackie DiBella
Craft Beer Marketing Awards
jackie@craftbeermarketingawards.com