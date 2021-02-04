XIXAG Helps Online Shoppers Who Miss Mall Randomness

typical shopping mall where shoppers go in xixag course from shop to shop

Shopping mall

Online shopping hub offers customers searchable lists of things they never knew they wanted

XIXAG helps people who love to shop rediscover the joy in finding a new item or perfect gift”
— MP Schneider
HEADFORD, GALWAY, IRELAND, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If your shopping list includes a vibrating ear cleaner, an LED iPhone case, and an innovative solution for cutting kiwi, you might find yourself spending a lot more time on XIXAG.

As Ireland’s newest foray into online shopping, XIXAG (pronounced “zigzag”) attempts to replicate the sheer randomness of the “kiosk” section of brick-and-mortar shopping centers. Shoppers can quickly peruse through hundreds of items that range from the kitschy to the genuinely innovative. For the health conscious, there is a portable blender/juice maker that starts at just $20.50 (and don’t forget the Kale Stripper leaf remover!). Tech lovers will appreciate the dual USB car smart charger for just $11.94 or the 3-in-1 gadget dock that can charge two phones and a smart watch simultaneously. And what beauty regimen would be complete without the Blackhead Sucker?? (just $20.90)

“We’re bringing a bit of fun back to the online shopping experience,” says XIXAG.com Founder and CEO MP Schneider. “There are plenty of places to go online and shop for things that you know exist. XIXAG helps people who love to shop rediscover the joy in finding a new item or perfect gift.”

To help preserve that sense of shopping adventure, XIXAG’s catalogue of items will rotate monthly, meaning there will always be something new for shoppers to discover - like the portable anti-snore chin strap that wraps around your lower jaw and keeps it shut.


About XIXAG:

Pronounced “zigzag,” Xixag is the internet’s newest hub for online shopping. The mission of XIXAG is to provide high quality Health & Wellness, Beauty, Kitchen, Phone and Car Accessories to online shoppers. XIXAG is committed to doing all of this and still maintaining very competitive pricing.

MP Schneider
XIXAG
info@xixag.com

You just read:

XIXAG Helps Online Shoppers Who Miss Mall Randomness

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
MP Schneider
XIXAG info@xixag.com
Company/Organization
Euro Note Souvenir Ltd
The Thatch, Carrownakib
Headford, H91D8KX
Ireland
+353 85 107 6487
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The commemorative 0 Euro banknotes are a new product in Ireland. Beautiful limited edition 0 Euro notes of fiduciary quality that look and feel like normal Euro banknotes, and that show the beauty of Ireland's touristic sites, famous landmarks and motifs that relate to Ireland's history and vibrant culture. The 0 notes are highly collectible, and further motifs will follow to add to the growing collection. Our service includes the print of customized motifs and designs for visitor and tourism businesses and tourist attractions.

More From This Author
XIXAG Helps Online Shoppers Who Miss Mall Randomness
A Partnership of Note
A Partnership of Note
View All Stories From This Author