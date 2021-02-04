Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, NHS Foundation Trust extends Service Agreement with Harris Healthcare for another 5 years
Constellation Software Inc (TSX:CSU)NIAGARA FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Lancashire, UK) has extended its contract with Harris Healthcare based on the substantial benefits it has derived from the use of the Flex Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system over the past years. Harris Healthcare’s Flex integrates all aspects of patient care into a single, confidential, computer-based patient record.
The pandemic has highlighted the importance of accelerating digital transformations at healthcare organizations to effectively handle new and augmented demands while continuing to provide quality care.
The benefits of Flex were magnified during the last year as LTH battles COVID-19 as per Janet Young - Head of Digital Programme Delivery, Technology Services, LTH NHS Trust: “The flexibility and robustness of the HARRIS Flex EPR system enabled us to define and implement all the necessary capabilities and functionality, rapidly and on our own, to face with great success the extraordinary challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This allowed us to remain confidently and steadfastly ahead in this battle."
A case study on How LTH Trust leverages its Electronic Patient Record to streamline patient care in the fight against COVID-19 is available on Harris Healthcare’s website.
As the hospital was facing COVID-19, the savvy and agile Digital Programme Team at LTH NHS Trust, managed to deploy the Flex Electronic Prescribing Medication Administration functionality (EPMA) across the Trust. The EPMA module within HARRIS Flex improves patient safety, provider efficiency, and cost-containment by streamlining the entire medication delivery process. Dynamic clinical decision support and a robust drug knowledge vendor reference software help prevent errors and adverse medication events by providing checks and critical information to ensure the appropriateness of medications ordered.
The team also implemented real time web-based dashboards that pull patient EPMA data from the HARRIS Flex EPR and send it to the Data Warehouse enabling the display of powerful analytics that ensure protocols are followed, further improving workflow processes and enhancing patient safety throughout the organization. Read more about EPMA at LTH.
Senior Executive Vice President for Harris Healthcare, Santina Allen, said: “We respect and admire the work of LTH NHS Trust and are excited to pursue our strategic partnership and accompany the organization in their phenomenal digital transformation, leveraging data and technology to further drive positive patient outcomes.”
Through this renewed 5-year agreement, the Trust will also take advantage of Flex Enterprise Edition core capabilities, such as Flex Web for remote access and Flex ClinDoc for Nursing and Allied Health. These capabilities will allow the solution’s deployment through a web browser without a client desktop installation required. The modern user-friendly App helps streamline keystrokes when navigating, displaying, and documenting at the Point of Care, saving precious time and improving overall User Experience.
About Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is one of the largest and highest performing National Health Service trusts in the United Kingdom. General services are provided to 370,000 people in Preston and Chorley, and specialty care to 1.5M people across the Lancashire and South Cumbria regions. The Trust has close to 1,000 beds across two hospital sites and provides a full range of clinical and emergency services, as well as several regional specialty services including cancer, neurosurgery, vascular surgery and specialist rehabilitation. It is also the major trauma center for Lancashire and South Cumbria and in view of current pandemic, the critical care bed capacity has been expanded from 34 to 47 beds.
Learn more about Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust:
https://www.lancsteachinghospitals.nhs.uk
About Harris Healthcare
With a 30-year history as a healthcare IT provider, Harris Healthcare delivers a fully integrated solution set to hospitals and clinics throughout North America, Europe and the Middle East. We streamline processes, increase productivity and drive positive clinical outcomes. Harris Healthcare includes 900 professionals who support clients at more than 1,200 healthcare facilities.
Please visit our website https://www.harrishealthcare.com
Andrea Ernst-Bissinger
Harris Healthcare
+1 800-393-0278 ext. 74105
aernst-bissinger@harriscomputer.com
