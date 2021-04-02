Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Possible Significant Compensation if They Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

"Most people who develop lung cancer after being exposed to asbestos decades ago never get compensated-even most should as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.” — Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Arizona US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are the nation's leading advocate for Navy Veterans or people who had continuous exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work in the 1950s, 1960s or 1870s and who have now developed lung cancer. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. The compensation for a person like this depends on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

"Because lung cancer can be so difficult on the person who has it-if the Navy Veteran or person we have described sounds like your husband or dad in Arizona-please make it a priority to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Most people who develop lung cancer after being exposed to asbestos decades ago never get compensated-even most should."

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, Prescott or anywhere in Arizona. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Individuals in the state of Arizona could have been exposed to asbestos while working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. Mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer typically takes three to five decades to appear. https://Arizona.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Arizona. www.karstvonoiste.com/



https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



