Second Wave of Coronavirus Openings Prompts Surge in Demand for Social Distancing Dividers

Steel Guard Safety has a Surge of Clear Divider Screen Needs as Schools, Restaurants, and Factories move to fully Reopen Operations Across the Country.

SOUTH HOLLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schools across the country are poised to return to in person learning here in the first quarter of 2021. This Return to a New Normal has prompted Class Sizes to be determined by the ratio of students to instructional staff. Most Schools were built with this type of capacity in mind, but not the 6 foot distance between student and faculty member.This Demand is also happening as major cities are reopening restaurants and bars. This Second Reopening has created a “second wave” of Demand for Clear Room Dividers is Schools and Hospitality.Gregory Pretsch, President of Steel Guard Safety state “ These PPE items are critical of stopping further shutdowns of business and another wave of COVID before herd immunity can be reached. “These Plastic Dividing Sneeze Guards and Clear Room Curtains and are sought by companies to maximize social distancing in the workplace. This is specifically recommended in Phase 2 Reopening per the CDC that includes installing sneeze guards and partitions where you cannot space 6 feet apart.These materials help to minimize transmission of viral aerosols and other forms of airborne contaminants used in many work areas, from Schools, Factories, to even Beauty Salons.Often these materials are suspended from workplace ceilings, which makes them easy to install and extremely flexible. The Clear Curtains or referred also to as Clear Tarps are most often selected for with Flame Retardant Certifications that Steel Guard Provides, mainly NFPA-701 certification.With the increased focus on social distancing in the workplace, Steel Guard Safety is meeting the needs of organizations across the US and Canada with its selection of plastic Dividers. In addition, Steel Guard Safety also offers custom manufacturing of Dividers & PPE products to meet the needs of its clients on the SteelGuardSafety.com website.Products Supporting Social Distancing:About Steel Guard SafetySteel Guard Safety features an extensive Product Lines of Industrial Curtains , Welding Blankets, and Vinyl Tarps materials engineered to meet the needs Industry & Commercial Uses. Steel Guard Safety has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded.