STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Singapore
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Singapore. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in October 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is November 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected new legislation:
Environmental Public Health (General Waste Disposal Facility – Exemption) Regulations 2019 provide an exemption from the general waste disposal facility licensing requirement for facilities that have a design capacity of below 5 tonnes of general waste per day provided that they do not receive, store, sort, process or treat certain types of general waste.
SS 659:2020 Code of Practice for Scaffolds 2020 sets out the general provisions relating to the erection and use of scaffolds in workplaces across various industries, such as, but not limited to, construction, marine, process industries, landscaping, manufacturing, commercial facilities management, repair and demolition.
Fire Safety (Premises Requiring Emergency Response Plan) Notification 2020 (No. S. 767/2020) identifies the types of premises that require Emergency Response Plans. This Notification repeals and replaces the Fire Safety (Premises Requiring Emergency Response Plan) Notification 2013 (No. S. 538/2013), 2013.
Fire Safety (Premises Requiring Fire Safety Manager and Company Emergency Response Team) Notification 2020 identifies certain industrial premises as being required by the Minister for Home Affairs to appoint a Fire Safety Manager and a company emergency response team.
SS 659 Code of Practice for Scaffolds provides general provisions relating to the erection and use of scaffolds in workplaces across various industries, such as construction, marine, process industries, landscaping, manufacturing, commercial facilities management, repair, and demolition. This Code replaces CP 14:1996 Code of Practice for Scaffolds, 1996.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
