Award Winning Filmmaker Uses Her Own Experiences With Mental Illness to Impact The Lives of Others
Award winning filmmaker, Jillian Bullock, who is in pre-production on a movie entitled, “A Cup Full of Crazy,” is a psychological thriller.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The movie focuses on mental illness and how there is a need to have honest conversation about the challenges people face. The U.S. Surgeon General has estimated that 450 million people worldwide suffer from mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, bipolar, schizophrenia, etc.
The premise of the story, which Jillian wrote and will direct in June, centers on the lead character Angela Rodriquez, who is a former MMA fighter and an award winning screenwriter.
She suffered a nervous breakdown a year ago and is now struggling with depression. However, with the help of her therapist, Angela is on the road to recovery. That’s until things Angela writes in her script about a serial killer starts to happen in real life. Someone is terrorizing Angela, so she thinks. Is he real or is Angela having another nervous breakdown?
Jillian has dealt with mental health issues in her past. Raped at age 10 and homeless at 15, where she was forced into a world of drugs and prostitution to survive, it was many years after enduring these horrific experiences when Jillian learned during therapy that she was suffering from PTSD and depression.
After years of therapy and working on herself through yoga, meditation, MMA, boxing and fitness, Jillian is in a much better place mentally. Understanding the complexity of people’s lives and the pain and struggles millions deal with daily, Jillian uses her skills as a filmmaker to tackle difficult subject matters that focus on contemporary and socially conscious issues in an effort to bring about change.
This film addresses how Mental Health can affect all of us in different ways. According to Mental Health First Aid, due to COVID-19 discussions surrounding Mental Health is becoming more common. Recent statistics show how challenging Mental Health and Substance Abuse in 2020.
In late June, 40% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance use.
One in six U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.
Half of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24.
Depression alone costs the nation about $210.5 billion annually.
In “A Cup Full of Crazy,” Jillian blends into the storyline, mixed martial arts, boxing and fitness as a way for the lead character to heal. However, as audiences will learn an athlete’s body can be strong, powerful, and healthy, but if their mind isn’t healthy or sound, eventually it will affect every aspect of their life in a negative way.
The Film Director Jillian merged what she loves - MMA and boxing - into the storyline. She has secured several professional athletes to star in the movie, such as Ashlee Evans-Smith, who fights in the UFC and Billy Blanks, martial arts champion and creator of TaeBo.
Here is your opportunity to show your support for this amazing feature film check out the Indiegogo Campaign, and watch a sneak peak of the film.
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/a-cup-full-of-crazy--3/x/24790454#/
###
For Media Inquiries Contact:
Veronica Charnell
Monae Management
monaeinfo@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter