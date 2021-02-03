Famed NYC Dentist Dr. Michael Krochak Shares How Dental Implants Can Boost Confidence
Famed NYC Dentist Dr. Michael Krochak On How Dental Implants Can Boost ConfidenceNEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A smile acts as the gateway to new possibilities every day, form friendships and romantic relationships to fresh career opportunities, and more. This simple but powerful gesture opens the door to various interactions that have the power to change a person’s life. In fact, acclaimed dentist Dr. Michael Krochak cites studies showing that one of the first things that people notice when meeting others is their smile. For this reason and more, an unapologetic smile is key to making the most out of life and achieving the confidence to pursue both personal and professional goals.
Eliminating Self-Doubt with Dental Implants
It can be challenging to overcome the doubt and insecurities that tend to hide behind a reluctant smile, whether it is because of a missing tooth, gap or loose denture, or other reasons. Not only can a winning smile make personal and professional interactions more successful, it can also considerably improve the wearer’s confidence each and every day. In order to help patients whole-heartedly enjoy their lives and conquer self-doubt, Dr. Michael Krochak has dedicated his accomplished career to delivering spectacular smiles, notably with the help of dental implants. The following information provides an in-depth look at how dental implants offer enhanced confidence at any stage of life.
How Dental Implants Work
Designed to provide a long-lasting, beautiful smile, a dental implant can take the form of a metal cylinder that is inserted into the wearer’s jawbone and supports an artificial tooth. Made out of titanium, the dental implant fuses with the jawbone and is designed not to slip or cause any oral damage. Once inserted, Dr. Michael Krochak shares that the dental implant looks and feels like a natural tooth and immediately provides outstanding results that can considerably boost the wearer’s confidence. Talking, laughing, eating, and smiling with confidence are just a few of the benefits offered by dental implants. Moreover, when properly placed and cared for, dental implants can last a lifetime and do not require excessive or costly maintenance. Dr. Michael Krochak has years of experience working with dental implants to give patients the stunning smile they deserve.
Dr. Michael Krochak on the Additional Benefits of Dental Implants
Beyond the most obvious advantages associated with dental implants, there are several fringe benefits related to the procedure. One of the most prominent perks of dental implants is that they eliminate the discomfort and limitations caused by dentures. For example, while dentures can shift and move inside the mouth, dental implants are firmly fused to the jawbone and allow the wearer to eat and drink whatever they like without concern. In the same vein, ill-fitting dentures can impede one’s speech, creating unclear mumbling or slurred words. With these benefits in mind, Dr. Michael Krochak helps patients maintain youthful and radiant smiles with dental implants that stay put for years to come -- brighten up your smile by emailing Dr. Michael Krochak’s Manhattan office at office@nycsmilespa.com. Alternatively, call (212) 838-2900 or text (848) 235-9858 to make an appointment today.
