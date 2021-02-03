Clapper, the Fastest-Growing Short Video Platform, Launches for Monetization of Live Streaming

/EIN News/ -- Dover, DE, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clapper Media Group Inc., an independent media company delivering short mobile videos to hundreds of millions of people around the world, this week announced the app has been launched live to enable monetization of live-streaming.

Focused on providing both local and global video content to all app users, Clapper is presently the fastest-growing social media platform centered specifically on video content. All app users can see the latest trends and people’s real lives as they unfold, as well as peruse opinions, news, and talents. The app is free to use, with no ads, fees, or requirements.



“As we like to say, Clapper is a peek into people’s real lives without any other obligations,” said a spokesperson for Clapper. “Today, the biggest apps like Instagram and Facebook tend to push the most traffic to their big creators generating them money. The smaller creators never have a chance, hidden from algorithms while the big dogs reap all of the benefits. We wanted to change that with our app.”



Clapper deploys an equal opportunity algorithm that highlights real, ordinary, and diversified communities of people through the sharing of short videos and live-streams.



As the app also announced with its launch, Clapper is a fans subscription-based platform rather than an ads-based platform without selling user’s data. In order to generate revenue, Clapper has enabled a paid subscription feature called Clapper Fam. Content creators will be paid by subscribers that elect to view their content, much like the Only Fans model that is wildly successful today.



“We specifically place the monetization element of our app on the subscribers, not the creators,” said the spokesperson. “Therefore, our app is a practical path for content creators to sustain themselves on an ad-free short video platform. Clapper is open to every interested user, from Gen Y to Baby Boomers, intent on showing their real life around them. We believe content shouldn’t be curated to please viewers, but rather, to please the user and improve their social media experience. Spread the word today.”



As the Clapper tagline states: people can find themselves being heard, being seen, and being valued on Clapper. From the American truck driver, hunters from Texas, and ranch owners, to the student in an urban city, Clapper is positioned to capture the fleeting, moving moments that other social media sites do not value.



