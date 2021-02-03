San Francisco Chronicle’s ‘Extra Spicy’ Returns for Season 2 with Writer Roxane Gay and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If Season 2 of The San Francisco Chronicle’s “Extra Spicy” podcast were a chili pepper, it would be the chao tian jiao, or facing heaven chili, said Chronicle restaurant critic Soleil Ho. “We’re looking up and hoping to get more ambitious!”



One of the Atlantic’s “50 Best Podcasts of 2020,” “Extra Spicy,” hosted by Ho and Chronicle columnist Justin Phillips, launches its second season Feb. 1, 2021, with more irreverent, compelling conversations about the intersection of culture, food, power and politics.

“I’m most excited about documenting just how much the restaurant industry, and the country, continue to change in 2021,” said Phillips. “We’re all on this strange, heartbreaking and sometimes beautiful journey together. The topics are going to reflect that.”

Ho and Phillips tackle topics like the pandemic restaurant apocalypse, how we gender food with author Dr. Emily Contois and what San Francisco’s historic Chinatown means to the city in 2021. Ho and Phillips also interview author Roxane Gay, talk with Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner and hear about viral foraging from TikTok star Alexis Nikole Nelson.

“Season 2 is shaping up to be very woman-oriented, which I am personally very happy about,” said Ho. “I’m excited to bring on lots of women from throughout the food world.”

Ho and Phillips also answer listeners’ questions in the Ask Spicy segment and discuss fast-food logos and other culinary nonsense.

As the Atlantic wrote, “Food discourse’s evolution has been well documented ... Ho and Phillips are writing the new curriculum, which studies all the topics we were told to never discuss at the dinner table.”

“Extra Spicy” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever podcasts are available.

About the San Francisco Chronicle

The San Francisco Chronicle (www.sfchronicle.com) is the largest newspaper in Northern California and the second largest on the West Coast. Acquired by Hearst Corporation in 2000, the San Francisco Chronicle was founded in 1865 by Charles and Michael de Young and has been awarded six Pulitzer Prizes for journalistic excellence. With name-brand voices and a keen editorial eye, The Chronicle is an authority that still surprises. Follow us on Twitter @SFChronicle.

Press Contacts:

Tim Johnson or Victoria Guimarin

sfchronicle@upraisepr.com

Tim: 415.385.9537

Victoria: 510.331.9548