Loop Media, Inc. Announces Landmark Distribution Expansion for the Loop Music Video App With the Addition of Android TV-Based Platforms Including AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, Philips, Sharp, TCL, and Sony

/EIN News/ -- App Featuring Streaming Music TV Channels, Playlists, and Individual Videos Joins Existing Distribution on Smart TV Apps From Amazon Fire TV, Roku, LG, and VIZIO, and Marks Rapid Growth of Its Consumer Streaming Video Music Service Beyond the Company’s Already Vast OOH (Out-Of-Home) Service for Businesses



Glendale, CA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc., a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features its own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists (OTC: LPTV), today announced a significant expansion of its services into the home via distribution partnerships with multiple leading Android TV-based platforms. Loop's current ecosystem of Smart TV apps for Amazon Fire TV, Roku, LG, and VIZIO has been expanded with the addition of Android TV-based platforms such as AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, Philips, Sharp, Sony, and TCL. Loop Media’s new partnerships give consumers of these leading Smart TV players access to the deepest and most current library of music videos and other premium short-form content via the company’s new Loop app. The Loop app delivers 18 of Loop Media’s music video channels that stream 24/7 and features over 300 playlists for multiple genres, moods, and decades.

"We're on a clear path to entertain every household around the world with our music videos, and this latest rollout of the Loop app for Android TV represents our biggest platform expansion to date," said Liam McCallum, CPO and Co-Founder of Loop Media, Inc. "Our cross-platform strategy ensures fans can watch their favorite music videos no matter what device or TV they own."

In addition to now enjoying Loop music videos on virtually all leading Smart TVs, consumers can now enjoy one of the world’s largest and most current music video libraries with the new Loop app for iPhone and Android. Businesses can also entertain their customers using the Loop Player, a small set top box that plays Loop Media’s growing collection of premium music, film, TV, sports, lifestyle, and travel videos. Loop Media has long been recognized as being the leading player in the business and venue-focused music and premium video market.

With its new Smart TV partnerships, Loop Media now drives both its existing B2B business and introduces its new consumer-focused business. And, true to its name, Loop Media uniquely enables consumers to interact both with each other and directly with in-venue video experiences so that they create and enjoy a powerful new private-to-public video experience in bars, restaurants, and other venues where they can control the in-venue experience.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. is a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features its own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists. Through its proprietary Loop Player for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out of home.

Loop Media’s content reaches thousands of out-of-home (OOH) locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. To date, these TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

One of the largest and most important libraries of music videos, live performances, and other content ever assembled fuels Loop Media has channels in a multitude of genres and moods: non-music channels focused on movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel, viral videos, and more. The Loop consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists or “Loops” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing, and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (FAST) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

Twitter - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/looptv/

Loop Media, Inc. Press:

Jon Lindsay Phillips

RLM PR

LoopTV@rlmpr.com

+1-646-828-8566