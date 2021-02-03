2021 Technology of the Year Awards Highlight the Smartest & Most Nimble Solutions for IT Teams

InfoWorld recognizes the 23 best products and services in the areas of software development, devops, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG’s InfoWorld – the technology media brand committed to serving as the leading voice in emerging enterprise technology – announces the 2021 Technology of the Year Award winners . As technology is continuously relied upon to not only grow the business, but to simply maintain business processes, these winners are the most superior products in the areas of software development, devops, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning this year. Selected by InfoWorld editors and reviewers, these products and solutions prove to be the smartest, most nimble, and groundbreaking technologies today.



The year 2020 brought many challenges to businesses as they suddenly shifted to remote work and had to find alternate ways to communicate with clients. Technology was relied upon heavily to “keep the lights on” and IT teams were tasked with implementing company-wide collaboration tools even as they accelerated their adoption of cloud computing, process automation, and data analytics technologies. The 23 winners of InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year Awards are the products that allowed IT professionals to streamline software development, deploy workloads to the cloud, tap into company-wide data for faster and smarter decisions, or leverage machine learning for greater automation or deeper business insights. This year also expands beyond InfoWorld’s traditional Technology of the Year categories to include exceptional tools for working remotely.

“If we ever needed proof that digital transformation was truly a matter of business survival, the past year has provided it,” said Doug Dineley, executive editor of InfoWorld. “InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year Award winners represent the cutting-edge innovations in software development, cloud computing, analytics, and AI that are ushering in a new normal of faster, leaner, more agile, and more data-driven business operations.”

InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year Award Winners:

About InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards

Selected by InfoWorld Test Center editors and reviewers, the annual awards identify the best and most innovative products in the IT landscape. Winners are drawn from all of the products tested by InfoWorld throughout the past year, with the final selections made by InfoWorld’s Test Center staff. All products reviewed by the Test Center are eligible to be considered for a Technology of the Year award.

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld from IDG is the leading resource for content and tools for keeping IT decision-makers “ahead of the technology curve.” The InfoWorld Expert Contributor Network provides a unique perspective in the market; our editors provide first-hand experience from testing, deploying and managing implementation of emerging enterprise technologies. InfoWorld’s Web site ( InfoWorld.com ) and strategic marketing services provide a deep dive into specific technologies to help IT decision-makers excel in their roles and provide opportunities for IT vendors to reach this audience. InfoWorld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com .

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology, because we believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.

IDG is a trusted and dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our trusted brands, global 1st party data intelligence and Triblio platform identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

