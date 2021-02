Caustic Soda Market Size to Reach USD 55,557.7 Million by 2027; Rising Usage in Water Treatment to Bolster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered are Olin Corporation (Clayton, Missouri, United States), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited (India), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (India), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (Houston, Texas, United States), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), PPG Industries (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States), Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Hanwha Chemical (South Korea), Brenntag North America, Inc. (North America), and other key players profiled in caustic soda market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global caustic soda market is set to gain momentum from its increasing usage as a water treatment chemical. It can absorb water and carbon dioxide and surge its pH level. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Caustic Soda Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Organics, Alumina, Soaps, Water Treatment, Food, Inorganics, Paper & Pulp, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 44,959.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 55,557.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Pandemic: Low Aircraft & Automobile Manufacturing to Obstruct Growth

The demand for caustic soda experienced a decline amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As it is extensively used in chemical, pulp & paper, and water treatment industries globally, shortage of workforce and stringent lockdown measures affected their usage. Also, a slowdown in aircraft and automobile manufacturing has hampered growth. Our detailed research reports will help you gain a complete insight into the industry for choosing the appropriate investment area.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Caustic Soda Market are:



Olin Corporation (Clayton, Missouri, United States)

Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited (India)

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (India)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (Houston, Texas, United States)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

PPG Industries (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States)

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Hanwha Chemical (South Korea)

Brenntag North America, Inc. (North America)

Other Key Players





What Does This Report Contain?

This report includes in-depth information associated with change in material usage, new product launches, and technological advancements. It provides market dynamics based on various factors, such as opportunities, challenges, drivers, hindrances, and dynamics. At the same time, it will deliver a complete insight from the supply side respondents related to market share, distribution, and size.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Industry to Aid Growth

The International Aluminum Institute declared that in 2019, the total alumina production was 131,910 thousand metric tons. Sodium hydroxide is considered to be a significant ingredient for alumina production. It is therefore mainly demanded by containers & packaging, transportation, and building & construction industries. Besides, the usage of hybrid cars is set to surge in the upcoming years because of their ability to enhance fuel economy. The metal can also reduce the weight of vehicles. These factors are set to propel the caustic soda market growth in the near future. However, caustic soda is highly corrosive which can cause severe damage to eyes. It may hinder growth.





Segment-

Organics Segment to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Usage in Ceramics and Paints

Based on the application, the organics segment generated the largest caustic soda market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of this inorganic soda in the manufacturing of ceramics, glass, and paints. It is also used in the production of cosmetics and fuel cells.





Regional Insights-

Rising Government Subsidies to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 25,280.17 million in terms of revenue in 2019. The region would lead the market throughout the forthcoming years on account of the increasing consumer spending, interest rates, construction activities, and government subsidies. In 2019, Europe and North America procured more than 25% of the global market. In the U.S., prominent manufacturers have started inclining rapidly towards membrane technology from diaphragm or mercury cell process.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of prominent companies operating domestically and internationally. Most of them are striving to gain a competitive edge by acquiring local firms. Some of the others are increasing prices of sodium hydroxide to fulfil the high demand.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

March 2020 : Brenntag acquired the distribution business of Suffolk Solutions, Inc. It will help the former to enhance its position in the Eastern U.S. and strengthen its supply chain.

: Brenntag acquired the distribution business of Suffolk Solutions, Inc. It will help the former to enhance its position in the Eastern U.S. and strengthen its supply chain. February 2020: OxyChem surged the price of caustic soda to $40/dst. Economic slowdowns in Europe and China have resulted in tremendous pressure on the price of this chemical compound. It has also increased the demand from numerous sectors.





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Resins Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Caustic Soda Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Caustic Soda Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Volume/Value) Organics Alumina Soaps Water Treatment Food Inorganics Pulp & Paper Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!







