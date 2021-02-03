CDPHP Ranks No. 1 Nationally for Federal Employee Health Benefits

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is proud to announce that it is ranked No. 1 in the nation for federal employee health benefits (FEHB) for the second year in a row. The rankings were released as part of the 2020 FEHB Plan Performance Assessment, which rates 79 health plans across the country in the areas of quality and customer satisfaction.

“This recognition solidifies CDPHP as more than a health insurance company; we are a health plan committed to helping our members lead their healthiest lives,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “Being named the leading health plan for federal employees is an honor and a privilege that we do not take lightly, and we remain steadfastly committed to the satisfaction of all of our members.”

Measuring Quality

The assessment provides consumers with valuable information when shopping for coverage and comparing health plans, measuring how plans perform in the following areas:

Preventive care

Disease management

Medication use

Behavioral health

Utilization management

Measuring Customer Satisfaction

In addition to quality scores, federal health plans are also assessed in the area of customer satisfaction, including key performance areas, such as:

Access

Claims

Member experience/engagement

Awards and Accolades

CDPHP has been recognized nationally for its commitment to high-quality care and superior customer service. Below are just a few awards that set the plan apart:

Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage 2021, U.S. News & World Report

4.5 out of 5 and 5 out of 5 Stars, respectively, for Medicare HMO and PPO, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

Best Companies to Work for in New York, New York State Society for Human Resources Management

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

