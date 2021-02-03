Vystar Partners with Corrie MacColl For Market Development, Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution of Vytex® Deproteinized Latex

Corrie MacColl to produce Vytex from world’s largest rubber plantation

/EIN News/ -- Worcester, MA and Norfolk, VA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar ® Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) has selected Corrie MacColl Limited, (CMC) a subsidiary of global natural rubber (NR) supply chain manager Halcyon Agri , as its exclusive global partner for all aspects of product market development and distribution of patented Vytex ® deproteinized latex. The three-year agreement is effective immediately and auto renews annually for successive one year terms, unless terminated by either party.

Horst Sakreida, CEO of Corrie MacColl North America, stated, “We champion sustainability across the natural rubber industry, highlighted in the turnaround of our Cameroon plantations which we acquired four years ago. Today Corrie MacColl produces 100% traceable, third-party certified rubber, in line with our Sustainability Policy developed under the guidance of leading international NGOs. We have extensive insight into our carbon output and work with civil society in reducing this.”

He added, “As part of CMC’s corporate strategy to drive innovation and sustainability across the natural rubber industry, we anticipate that raw liquid latex from our Cameroon plantations will in the future be processed into eco-friendly Vytex latex, which has all the advantages of latex, plus the added benefits of a healthier, purer product with improved strength, durability and flexibility. The synergies are strong and vital.”

Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO, said, “Tapping the global market development and distribution capabilities of Corrie MacColl provides us with an extensive reach that would take decades to establish on our own. As the recognized leader in the latex market segment, Corrie MacColl will be introducing Vytex to customers worldwide, which is expected to add shareholder value to Vystar without the expense of maintaining our own sales force and distribution network. Corrie MacColl are also leaders in the dry rubber marketplace, which we expect to enter with our newest, sustainable applications of Vytex for end products such as tires, bonding components, films, etc. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”

Agreement Highlights:

As part of the agreement, Vystar will:

Appoint CMC as its market development and distribution partner;

Provide support and technical assistance in the market development of the products; and

Grant CMC non-exclusive rights to use the Vytex trademark.

As part of the agreement, CMC will:

Appoint a producer for the entire Vytex product range;

Be responsible for managing and/or developing appropriate distribution networks, including the warehousing and shipping of liquid Vytex latex throughout the supply chain from rubber plantations to customer facilities;

Handle all marketing of Vytex branded latex products to potential natural rubber latex customers;

Act upon all infringement issues that become known.

Pay a royalty fee quarterly to Vystar.

World’s Largest Rubber Plantation to produce Vytex

The enhanced Vytex production technology will be introduced and adapted in CMC’s Cameroon plantations. Corrie MacColl owns and operates 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) in two locations in Cameroon. Balancing economic development with ecological preservation, the plantation is low density planted with only 30% planted with rubber. The remaining land is protected through CMC’s No Deforestation Policy and includes High Conservation Value (HCV), High Carbon Stock (HCS) and a 25,000 hectare (4 times the size of Manhattan Island) Community Forest. Through its Cameroon Outgrower Programme, CMC has targeted to provide income security to 13,000 smallholder families across 27,000 hectares by providing financing, tools and training for a multi-crop farm programme, based around the core crop of rubber.

Vytex latex is the result of removing non-rubber components and 99.85% of all the proteins to create an innovative, ultra-pure latex with a stronger molecular bond for greater durability, strength and flexibility that is virtually odor free and reduces the risk of developing or triggering contact allergies. An added bonus is that Vytex is biodegradable.

Vytex latex is available in low/no ammonia and low/no nitrosamine formulations to reduce chemical use for a safer manufacturing environment. It also requires significantly less water for dipped product production. Vytex offers cleaner and purer latices and rubbers that enable higher performance materials, such as improved ultra-thin film applications and cost-effective alternative bioelastoplastics. Vytex latex is ideal for applications such as medical devices, gloves, catheters and tubing; condoms; mattresses, toppers and pillows; cushions; balloons; adhesives; sports equipment; footwear; apparel and threads.

The Vytex deproteinization process, originally used for latex, is now being used to develop specialty solid rubber that offers strengths unique to the product line. This will offer new and potentially superior options for tires, plasticizers and binders, marine paint, bonding and stiffener applications, iodinated natural rubber conductive sheets, brominated natural rubber glossy surface finishes, thin films and sheets, elastic bands; medical grade rubber sheeting, anti-static and industrial sheeting, gaskets/O-ring/seals, footwear soles, vibration dampening pads and more.

For details on Vytex, contact info@vytex.com or 508-791-9114 or visit Vytex.com . Follow Vystar and Vytex news on Twitter: @VystarCompany

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB: VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, including RxAir® UV light air purification products, Vytex™ Natural Rubber Latex (NRL) and Fluid Energy Solutions. Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com .

About Corrie MacColl:

At Corrie MacColl, we take a modern approach to fair and sustainable value creation in the origination and distribution of the vital material that is natural rubber. As a sustainable model corporate citizen, we are extensively invested in ecological conservation, economic and social development. Our rubber is grown, sourced and produced to the highest quality, matching supply and demand with as little impact as possible. We are consciously positioned to serve today’s rubber consumer through our customer centric merchandising model. Demand for made-to-measure rubber for use in diverse, premium and specialty applications is fulfilled by our entrenched position in key distribution markets and custom-made delivery programmes to customers.

Our products are delivered to over 1,000 customers in 350 cities through our second-to-none logistical assets, flanked by our dedicated technical advisory and support unit. Corrie MacColl is a member of the Halcyon Agri Group.

Contacts:

Vystar

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Lee Howley, lhowley@vytex.com 508-791-9114

Corrie MacColl

Media: Ryan Wiener +49 151 17630911 ryan@corrie-maccoll.com

