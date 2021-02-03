Brandywine Realty Trust announces Joint Venture with a Global Institutional Investor for its planned 570,000 GSF mixed-use tower at 3025 JFK Blvd within 14-acre, $3.5 billion Schuylkill Yards Neighborhood

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today announced a partnership with a global institutional investor for its Schuylkill Yards West mixed-use tower at 3025 JFK Blvd. 3025 JFK is planned to be the first vertical development within the 14-acre, $3.5 billion Schuylkill Yards innovation neighborhood Brandywine is master developing in University City, Philadelphia, in partnership with Drexel University. The 570,000 SF project will cost approximately $287 million and will deliver 326 ultra-luxury rental residences, 200,000 SF of Life Science/Innovative Office space, 29,000 SF of indoor/outdoor amenity space and 9,000 SF of retail to the neighborhood. Commencement of construction is planned for March 2021, with an anticipated project completion date of October 2023.

“As true believers in the promise of Philadelphia, we are pleased to continue partnering with one of the world’s top real estate investors who sees the same tremendous opportunity we do. This announcement furthers our expansive portfolio of outstanding joint venture relationships and signifies our deep-seated commitment to the vision we are bringing to life at Schuylkill Yards. With this partnership, we are poised to deliver a market-leading mixed-use tower within a city that is gaining significant momentum as a world-class life science hub,” said Jerry Sweeney, President & CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust.

The tower at 3025 JFK Boulevard, dubbed The West Tower at Schuylkill Yards, is situated adjacent to Amtrak’s 30th Street Station, and within the innovation neighborhood that serves as the central connection point between Center City’s economic district and University City’s eds & meds epicenter.

Designed by the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), along with HDR as the Executive Architect and a team of nationally recognized Engineering firms, the tower design incorporates current and future demand drivers, such as health & wellness, technology acceleration and integrated work/life experiences through light-infused spaces, flexible 29,000 SF floorplates, and expansive, unobstructed views. The building’s heart lies in its 29,000 SF Lifestyle Club on the 9th floor, which features fluid indoor and outdoor experiences including lounge, conference and co-working spaces, an upscale fitness center, a terrace with a lap and recreation pool, cabanas, grilling stations, and more. Designed to market-leading standards of design excellence, the West Tower is optimized for fresh air intake, filtration, and circulation, and is equipped with state-of-the-art mechanical and building systems.

“The addition of this highly-anticipated tower is a pivotal moment for both Philadelphia and University City, bringing Schuylkill Yards one step closer to realizing Drexel and Brandywine’s vision of a world-class setting for work and living, learning and innovation, socializing and making meaningful community connections,” said John Fry, President of Drexel University.

The residential component is being developed in conjunction with the Gotham Organization, a fifth generation New York City-centric developer of luxury residential buildings, mixed-use developments and affordable housing. The 326 residences will reflect today’s evolving live/work lifestyle with flexible unit layouts and multiplicity of collaborative space on the amenity floor. Unobstructed views and high-end finishes are perfectly complemented by an array of amenities that cater to both passive and active entertainment. Units will range in size from studios to duplex 3-bedroom residences. The West Tower will eventually be joined by the neighboring East Tower, linked together by a verdant pocket park called the Highline Park. This is Gotham’s first Philadelphia-based development, further expanding the company’s portfolio from New York and Washington, DC.

“We are excited to have been chosen by Brandywine to develop our first luxury residential building in Philadelphia. We have been enamored by the growth and diversification of the residential marketplace and fascinated by the new neighborhoods popping up all over the City. Philadelphia is a city on the rise and deserving of what we believe will be a unique and inspiring living experience at The West Tower at Schuylkill Yards,” said David Picket, CEO of Gotham Organization.

In addition to the world-class team of PAU and Gotham, Brandywine has engaged Mount Vernon Manor, a Community Development Corporation partner for the tower, as part of Schuylkill Yards’ larger $16.4+ million Neighborhood Engagement Initiative, which prioritizes apprenticeship training, local sourcing, capacity building, business development, and more.

The West Tower will join Brandywine’s existing network of vibrant workplace, retail and green space within Schuylkill Yards and its Cira Centre South neighborhood. For leasing availabilities or to learn more, visit www.schuylkillyards.com .

Our institutional investor’s obligation to provide funding for the West Tower Development is subject to certain conditions, and there can be no assurance that these conditions will be satisfied or waived.

