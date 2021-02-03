Wearable Organs Market Size to Reach USD 20.67 Bn by 2028 | Insufficient Availability of Organ Donors & Increasing Applicability with New Use Cases of Wearable Organs will be the Key Factor Driving the Industry Growth, Says Emergen Research

Major companies operating in Wearable Organs Market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Neurotron Biotechnology, Cochlear Ltd., HDT Global, Inc., AWAK Technology, ReWalk Robotics, and Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wearable Organs Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 20.67 Billion in 2028 and register a substantially high revenue growth rate of 17.5%, during the eight-year forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing emergence of artificial, biocompatible, and man-made devices that are designed to be capable of replicating the human organs by interacting directly with the cell and nervous systems of the body are helping in the market growth substantially.

Increasing incidences of organ failure, deficient availability of organ donors, rising importance for improving the quality of the defective organs and technological advancements in biotechnology that leverages possibilities of successfully implanting wearable organs and increasing the success rates for the same, the market is predominantly being driven. The rise in the geriatric population, coupled with an increase in life-threatening & chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, respiratory & heart diseases, kidney diseases that over the time substantially heightened the incidences of organ failure, created a supplementary way for the wearable organ market growth.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, Medtronic PLC launched a new version of the advanced and hybrid closed-loop artificial pancreas algorithm based insulin delivery system that help young adults and teenagers with type 1 diabetes.

Major companies operating in Wearable Organs Market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Neurotron Biotechnology, Cochlear Ltd., HDT Global, Inc., AWAK Technology, ReWalk Robotics, and Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the Wearable Organs Market in terms of product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Kidney Pancreas Cochlear Implants Exoskeleton Bionic Limbs Vision Bionics Brain Bionics Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Electronics Mechanical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Organ Replication Organ Efficacy Clinical Testing



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



