“Willy’s Wonderland” Trailer for Nicolas Cage Thriller Becomes Screen Media Ventures’ Most Viewed Trailer Ever

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, announced today the trailer for the upcoming February 12, 2021 PVOD (premium video-on-demand) release of horror thriller Willy’s Wonderland, starring Nicolas Cage with Emily Tosta, Ric Reitz, Chris Warner, and Beth Grant, has generated over 15 million impressions across YouTube and social media platforms, the most in the history of the company.

The Landmark Studio Group feature is directed by Kevin Lewis from a screenplay written by G.O. Parsons. In Willy’s Wonderland, a quiet loner (Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center. But this wonderland has a dark secret that the “The Janitor” is about to discover. He soon finds himself trapped inside Willy's and locked in an epic battle with the possessed animatronic mascots that roam the halls. To survive, he must fight his way through each of them.

“Fans of Nicolas Cage will not be disappointed by his latest feature film, Willy’s Wonderland, as he battles animatronic mascots in this multi-genre feature that is high-octane fun, and we already see the anticipation of this release with the spectacular response we are receiving to the trailers and social media initiatives with over 15 million impressions to date and counting,” stated David Ozer, CEO, Landmark.

“The feedback we are seeing in anticipation of the launch of Willy’s Wonderland has shattered our expectations. We are excited to introduce the worldwide market to this fun film February 12th,” said David Fannon, President of Screen Media.

Willy’s Wonderland is produced by Nicolas Cage, Mike Nilon, Grant Cramer, Jeremy Daniel Davis, David Ozer and Bryan Lord. The executive producers are Tim Rouhana, David Nagelberg, David Fannon, Mark Damon, Seth Needle, Tamara Birkemoe, Adam Rifkin, Victor Perillo, Scott Harbert, and Jake Seal. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Ventures, LLC, the film’s global distributor, has sold into key territories around the world, including U.K., Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Asia, Middle East, and Latin America.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality tv series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT LANDMARK STUDIO GROUP

Landmark Studio Group, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, is a fully-integrated entertainment company, which aims to create compelling, engaging and entertaining content for global distribution utilizing internal distribution channels, including Crackle Plus and Screen Media Ventures, or in partnership with third party platforms. Recent projects include the feature film Willy’s Wonderland, starring Nicolas Cage; the action film series, Trigger Point; and the television series, SafeHaven, as well as projects in active development to be produced in 2021 and beyond, including the original dramedy series, Flagrant, starring Michael Rapaport. Landmark Studio Group is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles.

