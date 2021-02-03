Veritext Legal Solutions Participates in 2021 National Court Reporting and Captioning Week

Company offers resources, activities and education, including a free CEU webinar, to further support and advance the court reporting community

/EIN News/ -- LIVINGSTON, N.J., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company will be celebrating the court reporting profession during National Court Reporting and Captioning Week, an event designated by the National Court Reporters Association, taking place February 6-13.



The week brings together court reporters, captioners, court reporting firms, schools and others in the legal industry to help highlight the many aspects that make court reporting and captioning an attractive profession.

In honor of National Court Reporting and Captioning Week, Veritext is celebrating court reporters and promoting the profession by offering:

A raffle with prizes for anyone who shares their love of court reporting and/or Veritext posts throughout the week on social media using #CRCW21 #VeritextCares

Resources that encourage the community to reach out to high schools to introduce the profession to students

Access to the Veritext Student Resource Center, established to inspire the next generation of stenographers

The Veritext Scholarship Program – nine scholarships available through seven different court reporting schools

A complimentary CEU webinar A Collaborative Effort: Investing in the Future of Our Profession on Thursday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. EST

Information on the Maryland Community College System’s Court Reporter Training Program – hosted by Veritext – which offers Steno Theory I & II and Speed Development courses to students across the country via live Zoom video conferencing

“We are strongly committed to advancing and strengthening the profession of court reporting,” states Valerie Berger, senior vice president, marketing and communications at Veritext. “We are excited to take part in the National Court Reporting and Captioning Week and support driving new prospective court reporters to the profession. We hope people take advantage of the many exciting resources and activities taking place throughout the week and help spread the word about the profession of court reporting.”

For more information on what Veritext is doing to support the court reporting community, visit https://www.veritext.com/industryadvocacy.

