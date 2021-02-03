Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture & the Arts Announces New Executive Director

Celeste Davis will lead Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture & the Arts

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAMPA, Fla. (February 3, 2021) – Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture & the Arts ("Tampa Bay BCA") ("TBBCA") Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Celeste Davis will become its new Executive Director come February 1, 2021.

TBBCA is a nonprofit organization that unites area businesses to champion arts and culture for a prosperous community through innovative partnerships and sustainable programs.

"Celeste is a perfect fit for TBBCA at this moment in our 30-year history, and we look forward to her leadership as she grows the organization in new ways," said Stephen Gay, board president and chair.

A graduate of Spelman College, Davis and holds a Master of Fine Arts from George Washington University. As Program Director and Curator for the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, Davis is also the Producer and Host of Curious Collector, a highly attended monthly art talk with national reach.

"I share the TBBCA board’s understanding of the vital role arts and culture plays in our community’s identity and creative place-making. Arts and culture are also critical economic drivers and are what makes Tampa Bay a vibrant place to live and work. I look forward to helping realize the next phase of TBBCA’s future as its executive director," said Celeste Davis.

Ms. Davis replaces Susanna Weymouth, who joined The Florida Orchestra, the state's largest performing arts organization, as its new Chief Development Officer in January 2021.

"Our board is grateful for the six years of growth and innovation under the leadership of Susana Weymouth who put us on financial and programmatic solid ground. And now we are thrilled to support and welcome Celeste Davis who brings her own exciting perspectives and ideas that will build on TBBCA’s storied history," added Lorna Taylor, TBBCA board director, and past president.

About TBBCA

Founded in 1989, the Tampa Bay BCA is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit, one of the national Business Committees for the Arts and part of the national private sector network and pARTnership Movement of Americans for the Arts. TBBCA mission is to unite businesses to champion arts and culture for a prosperous community. TBBCA pARTnerships and programs raise awareness and connect businesses and individuals in support of arts and culture as vital economic drivers, catalysts for innovation, creativity, transformation and development, and essential contributors to well-being and quality of life. The arts are good for business and business is good for the arts. www.tbbca.org

