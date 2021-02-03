Alluxio Achieves 3.5x Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in FY21; Alluxio Data Orchestration Platform Now Powering 5 of Top 6 Cloud Providers

Launch of new data orchestration innovations and many industry accolades cap 2020 accomplishments

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced it has closed FY2021 (Feb 1, 2020 to Jan 31, 2021) with record sales growth of 3.5x over FY2020 and operationally has reached cash flow positive. Headlining the year, Alluxio is now delivering the data orchestration layer for analytics & AI workloads in various environments, including multi cloud and hybrid cloud, to five of the top six cloud providers.



“Alluxio exited our fiscal year with record sales and strong market validation of our Data Orchestration platform,” said Haoyuan Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio. “Our FY21 hyper growth demonstrates the success the company is having with our go-to-market strategy as data orchestration has become a foundational technology for multiple use cases all the way from data ingestion to transformations to analytics and AI, in cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi cloud environments. We deeply appreciate the commitment of our customers and the broader community in adopting data orchestration as a critical component of their modern data platforms.”

Business, Customer and Community Momentum

Doubled the number of customers year-over-year and inked seven figure deals with Fortune 500 companies.

Fortune 50 mobile device manufacturer deployed Alluxio at enormous scale with 3,000 nodes in a single cluster.

Fortune 50 technology company’s single largest deployment of Alluxio manages over 1 zetabyte of data.

Significantly expanded deployments with leading tech companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Microsoft, Tencent and more.

Delivered a joint go-to-market solution with Intel of an in-memory acceleration layer with 2 nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem).

Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem). Alluxio community surpassed 1,100 contributors to the github project and over 3,500 members on the community Slack channel.

More than 5,000 developers and data engineers attended Alluxio’s virtual conferences, Alluxio Day and the Data Orchestration Summit, to exchange ideas and best practices about key data engineering challenges and solutions around building cloud-native or hybrid cloud data and AI platforms using the latest technologies such as Alluxio, Apache Spark, Apache Airflow, Presto, Tensorflow and Kubernetes.

Received industry accolades from top industry publications and organizations including American Business Awards, CRN, Data Breakthrough Awards, Database Trends & Applications, Inside Big Data, and Solutions Review.

New Advancements for the Alluxio Data Orchestration Platform

Alluxio’s latest data orchestration innovations shipped in Alluxio 2.4 in October featuring an expanded metadata service, a new management console for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, and more cloud native deployments. Specific new features include:

Expanded Metadata Service - At the core of the Alluxio Data Orchestration Platform is a metadata service, a scalable, distributed data service for management across multiple sources like traditional Hadoop-based data lakes on-premises or modern cloud-based data lakes. Leveraged to unify data lakes at enormous scale, both in data size and number of files, Alluxio has expanded this service to provide support for billions of files while removing third-party system dependencies.

New management console – The Alluxio Data Orchestration Hub is a new web-based management console that makes it easy to connect an analytics or machine learning clusters with multiple data sources to unify data lakes.

Cloud native deployment - Spawning analytics clusters in AWS and GCP is now easier than ever. Based on Terraform, Alluxio now makes it easy to launch pre-configured clusters programmatically using a single command.

Sensitive data management - Alluxio now integrates with Vault for secure management of sensitive information for data access with dynamic infrastructure across multiple clouds and on-premises environments.

Simplified DevOps and system monitoring - Alluxio 2.4 adds several system enhancements to simplify and improve cluster management and maintenance.

Alluxio 2.4 adds several system enhancements to simplify and improve cluster management and maintenance. Support for Java 11 - Java 11 is the latest long term support version of Java. Alluxio 2.4 provides compatibility with Java 11 while maintaining support for Java 8.

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the creator of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio orchestrates data closer to data analytics and AI/ML applications in any cloud across clusters, regions, and countries, providing memory-speed data access. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Venture. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

