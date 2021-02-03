DrChrono Wins 2021 DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in Healthcare

DrChrono API recognized as a leading developer and engineering tool

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today that the DrChrono API has won the 2021 DEVIES Awards for best innovation in healthcare. DrChrono will be presented with their award at the 9th Annual 2021 DEVIES Awards ceremony taking place on February 18, 2021 during the all-virtual DeveloperWeek 2021.



The 2021 DEVIES Awards recognize excellence in developer tools, products & technology, across 20+ categories. With hundreds of nominations received for the 2021 DEVIES Awards, DrChrono was selected as a winner based on attracting notable attention and awareness in the software industry, general regard and adoption by the developer, engineering & IT community and being a technical leader in the healthcare sector for innovation.

"Developer tools and solutions are continuing to grow in their importance to the global technology industry. DrChrono is a great example of the new era of products and services allowing developers and engineers to have a greater impact on a company's bottom line and overall efficiency,” said Geoff Domoracki, CEO of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2021 DEVIES Awards.

“We are honored to receive a DEVIES Award and want to thank the judging committee for recognizing the DrChrono API. As the needs of patients and doctors across the country evolve, it’s important that the supporting technologies keep pace,” said Daniel Kivatinos, co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “Our open API provides developers and companies in healthcare the opportunity to do just that. DrChrono processes over 70M+ API calls per month and 455K appointments per week, via our platform with help from developers that have turned to the API to create innovative digital health apps and solutions.”

DrChrono provides a free and open API and SDK to the developer community for its healthcare platform. It allows developers the opportunity to create applications that leverage the abundance of health data in the DrChrono EHR, practice management, medical billing and now telehealth platform. There are 60+ endpoints included in the DrChrono API and developers can use any HTTP client in any programming language to build their app with a simple setup and powerful functionality. Developers can use the API and SDK to bring unique functionality to medical professionals, patients and people in healthcare such as remote patient monitoring, mental health, billing, reporting & analytics and more.

Partners making an immediate impact and building cutting edge tools that leverage the DrChrono API include: CoverMyMeds, Genomind, Health Gorilla, Holly by Nimblr, Lief Therapeutics, Physitrack, WellPay, ZocDoc and many more that can be found in the DrChrono Marketplace, https://partners.drchrono.com .

For more details and to get started developing with the DrChrono API visit, https://www.drchrono.com/api/ .

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

