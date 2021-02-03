American Marketing Association Chicago Announces 2021 BrandSmart Awards Jury

25 global brand experts confirmed to judge entries for prestigious brand marketing awards

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) Chicago announces the international BrandSmart Awards jury for 2021. The premier industry award for brand marketing, the BrandSmart Awards recognizes the industry's most exciting brands. Brand and agency marketers from the United States and across the globe are encouraged to submit campaigns demonstrating the powerful relationship between creativity and results.

The awards will honor examples of brand marketing that prove brand innovation, customer engagement, advocacy, and overall marketing excellence. Campaigns that ran between January 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021, are eligible to enter the award program. The on-time deadline is Sunday, February 28, 2021, whereas the final extended deadline for all entries is Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

"The BrandSmart Awards provide a wonderful opportunity for marketers to celebrate the best in our industry. The awards program will be the capstone event to the 2021 BrandSmart Conference, produced by AMA Chicago," said Bonnie Massa, AMA Chicago Executive Director.

The jury of 25 judges who are responsible for selecting the award winners represent a diverse range of top talent from global brands, industry thought leaders, platforms, and publishers. They include:

Kristian Alomá, Founder & CEO, Threadline

Kathy Baird, Senior Director, Engagement and Advocacy, Nike

Jeff Buchan, Head of Global Industry Relations, Google

Shamsul Chowdhury, Vice President, Paid Social, Jellyfish

Viji Davis, Principal, IRI

Renee Edwards, Corporate Social Practice Leader, IBM

Kevin Espinosa, Global Strategic Digital Platform Manager, Caterpillar

Kim Feil, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Aspire Brands

Tari Haro, Managing Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Erie Street

Kevin Hauswirth, Principal, Hauswirth/Co

Devon Herrington, Head of Brand Marketing, Twitch

Tatiana Holifield, Head of Brand Social, Hulu

Marilyn Jackson, Chief Strategy & Engagement Officer, United Way of Metro Chicago

Sona Jones, Vice President, Community & Impact, WW

Nathalie Lam, Head of Global Sponsorship, Philips Global

Heather Malenshek, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Land O'Lakes

Paul Marobella, Chief Executive Officer, Honeycomb

Lauren McCadney Williams, Director, Marketing Delivery, CDW

Paul M. Rand, Vice President, Communications, The University of Chicago

Miri Rodriguez, Head of Global Internship Program, Microsoft

Tanuja Singeetham, Head of Digital Marketing - Henkel Beauty Care Professional NA, Henkel

Jeremy K. Smith, Senior Digital Communications Manager, Procter & Gamble

Traci Spiegelman, Director, Global Media, Mastercard

Meg Way, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Acquisition, Amway

Rick Wion, Senior Director, Consumer Engagement, Kellogg Company

Winners will be announced at the BrandSmart Awards ceremony on April 29, 2021, at the 19th Annual BrandSmart Conference, the longest-running brand marketing conference in the U.S. The virtual conference, April 28 and 29, brings together noteworthy industry speakers, marketing decision-makers, and future-forward brand associates looking to share proven tools, strategies, and stories.

"Our jury includes brand marketers from around the globe," says Harvey Morris, 2021 BrandSmart Awards Chair. "We are honored that so many industry innovators have chosen to be part of the BrandSmart Award experience," he added.

The judges will critique each brand marketing entry on creativity, thought leadership, execution, and measurable results. Last year's BrandSmart Awards winners included Frigo® CheeseHeads™, Heidenhain, Jayco, Lenovo Health, Studio North, USAA, and Wisconsin Cheese. "What these winning campaigns have in common was the ability to demonstrate incredible creativity while delivering measurable results that moved these brands forward in meaningful ways," says Morris.

All gold-level winners in each category will automatically compete for the Grand Champion Award, recognizing the overall best-in-show entry. Competition updates and materials, including the official Entry Guidelines Kit (PDF), are available at brandsmartawards.org.

A single campaign may be submitted into multiple categories. The categories of recognition include:

BRAND INTRODUCTION AWARD

BRAND MOMENTUM AWARD

BRAND ENGAGEMENT AWARD

INTEGRATED MARKETING AWARD

BRAND ADVOCACY AWARD

CAUSE MARKETING AWARD

INFLUENCER MARKETING AWARD

BRAND INNOVATION AWARD

About BrandSmart Awards

The BrandSmart Awards began in 2009 as a recognition of the brand marketing industry's most inspiring work. Inspired by the Golden Ratio, BrandSmart Awards celebrate the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement – the marriage of creativity and results. For more details, visit brandsmartawards.org.

About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, stands an incredible 84 years strong. Its mission is to provide ongoing development opportunities for Chicago marketers to expand their knowledge, improve their skills, and grow in their careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. For more details, visit amachicago.org.

Karolyn Raphael American Marketing Association Chicago 3124940422 karolyn@wingermarketing.com