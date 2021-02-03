Simeio Appoints Jeff Multz as Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing

Cybersecurity veteran Jeff Multz will drive Simeio’s global business growth.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio (“Simeio” or the “Company”), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), today announced the appointment of Jeff Multz as Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing. A cybersecurity veteran with more than 30 years of team leadership and successful client engagements, Jeff will help drive sales and demand generation worldwide, reporting to Simeio’s CEO, Chris Schueler.



“Jeff is a seasoned cybersecurity expert and experienced sales leader with a successful track record of driving growth, cultivating teams, and achieving goals,” states Chris Schueler. “Jeff’s extensive experience in building high-performing sales teams and developing lasting customer relationships are critical to our future growth. With Jeff’s veteran sales leadership, we will have greater alignment and collaboration, as we expand globally.”

“I am truly excited to join Simeio, a company with a profound reputation as the leader in the IAM industry,” shares Multz. “I’m looking forward to applying my decades of experience and deep security knowledge to continue Simeio’s astonishing growth, by leading client retention initiatives and driving new client acquisitions.”

Jeff has built successful teams over his career that have spanned North America, Japan/APAC and EMEA. A strategic technologist, Multz utilizes his vast experience to translate complicated technologies into relevant customer solutions. Prior to joining Simeio, Jeff was Chief Revenue Officer at Digital Hands. Previously, Jeff spent 16 years at SecureWorks, Inc. with roles including Vice President of Sales North America, General Manager/Representative Director SecureWorks Japan K.K., and pioneer of Global Strategic Alliances and OEMs. Jeff has also held key leadership positions at FirstWave Technologies, ZLand.com, and was the founder of Emerging Market Technologies, Inc.

About Simeio

Simeio provides the industry’s most complete Identity and Access Management solution delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. We protect over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Our platform and services provide the following set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities: Access Management and Federation, Access Request, Directory Services, Identity Governance and Administration, Identity Management and Administration, Privileged Access Management, Security & Risk Intelligence, Data Security & Loss Prevention, and Cloud Security. Simeio IDaaS—which consists of Simeio Identity Orchestrator™ (IO), Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC), and managed identity services—brings together best-in-class processes, professionals, and technologies focused entirely on management and protection of identities and related access controls. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, and government entities. For more information, please visit http://www.simeio.com/.

