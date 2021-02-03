Georgia Health Information Network Selects Velatura Public Benefit Corporation to Provide Advanced Technology Platform to Support Interoperability

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), Georgia’s state-designated health information exchange (HIE), has selected Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura) as its technology partner to advance interoperability and deliver new functionalities. GaHIN’s goal is to create a healthier Georgia through the use and secure exchange of electronic health information.



“Velatura brings strong experience with HIEs and an innovative technology platform that will enhance the services we provide while supporting future growth and capabilities,” said GaHIN Executive Director Dr. Denise Hines, PMP, FHIMSS. “Our partnership with Velatura will strengthen and expand the services that GaHIN provides to its members, including Georgia ConnectedCare.”

GaHIN’s Georgia ConnectedCare product features a robust patient search functionality that allows providers to quickly access patient health data from hospitals, physician practices, state health systems and more. This includes records such as medical history, previous diagnoses, lab test results, medications and allergies. Additionally, GaHIN provides access to Medicaid health, dental and pharmacy information managed by the Georgia Department of Community Health.

“Velatura is excited to further accelerate GaHIN’s growth and service offerings for its members,” said Tim Pletcher, CEO of Velatura. “GaHIN is already a national HIE leader, and we hope to bring our experiences together and create a leading-edge HIE that is cloud-based.”

GaHIN issued an RFP in April 2020 seeking new technology options. The RFP was a result of a strategic plan developed in 2019 that identified actions need to support future growth opportunities and meet the challenges of the next decade. The new technology is expected to support a wider range of robust services while still meeting providers’ interoperability needs.

Established in 2009, GaHIN has successfully connected members consisting of state and regional HIEs, hospital systems, physician groups and individual practitioners. The Georgia network currently has more than 40 million demographic patient records accessible to providers. GaHIN is connected to the national eHealth Exchange and is also a member of DirectTrust, which enables its members to securely exchange information nationally with other providers who are using Direct.

About Velatura Public Benefit Company

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the value chain. www.velatura.org

About Georgia Health Information Network

Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a healthier Georgia by facilitating the use and secure exchange of electronic health information so providers have the information they need at the point of care. The result is improved quality of care, better health outcomes and reductions in cost. GaHIN’s two products, GeorgiaDirect and Georgia ConnectedCare, connect providers statewide and nationally and are free for credentialed, authorized Georgia users. www.gahin.org

