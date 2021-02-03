Global Infection Control Market Is Expected to Reach USD 308.55 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Infection Control Market by Type (Consumables, Services, Equipment), End-Use (Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Medical Device Companies, Hospitals), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global infection control market is expected to grow from USD 181.33 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 308.55 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period 2020-2027.



The infection control market is highly fuelled by the increasing number of operational procedures requiring high-intensity infection prevention. The huge inclination is considered to be an outcome of assertive clinical results associated with the usage of infection control. The government's growth initiatives to assure a high degree of infection prevention are considered essential drivers of the infection control market. The government institutions are frequently associated with circulating guidelines to raise awareness about effective prevention measures across the globe, which is anticipated to offer a growth of the market over the forecast period. Acute Respiratory Diseases (ARDs) are the primary causes of huge death rates worldwide. Hence, there is a high need for stringent prevention and control.



Infection control restricts or stops the extent of infections in healthcare environments. Infection control and prevention is the process associated with defining healthcare-associated disorders, a functional rather than theoretical sub-discipline of epidemiology. In Northern Europe, infection prevention and control is developed from healthcare into a division of state health, recognized as "infection protection." It is a vital element of the framework of well-being. Infection control and hospital epidemiology are linked to common wellness action, exercised within particular confines of an intricate healthcare distribution method rather than directed at a whole community. Anti-infective instruments involve antifungals, antibiotics, antivirals, antibacterial, and antiprotozoal. Infection control approaches determinants correlated with the degree of diseases inside the healthcare system, whether between patients, from patients to staff, from staff to patients, or among the team. This incorporates preventive activities such as sterilizing, washing, hand disinfecting, cleaning, and vaccinating. Other aspects involve monitoring, surveillance, and examining any suspected outbreak of infection and its administration.

Diseases like pneumonia and infections like the surgical site, urinary tract, bloodstream, MRSA constitute the most widespread hospital-acquired infections. Also, primary hospital-acquired infections (HAI) involve ventilator-associated pneumonia, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and catheter-related bloodstreams. Hospital-acquired infection is considered the principal concern that affects the improvement of the patient, hence forming a significant impact on global mortality rates. The extended stays are anticipated to boost the demand for infection control and its preventive measures. It contributes majorly to the hospitalization cost throughout the period.

Key players operating in the global infection control market include STERIS Corporation, Ecolab, Cantel Medical Corporation, Metrex Research, LLC., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Getinge Group, Belimed AG, Stryker, Advanced Sterilization Products and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. To gain a significant market share in the global infection control market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

The consumables segment had the highest share of 37.29% in 2019

The type segment includes consumables, services and equipment. Consumables had the highest share of 37.29% in 2019 in the infection control market. The dominant share gained by consumables is predicted to be an outcome of regular usage and the short life cycle of the products. Consumables are fundamentally incorporated in sterilization, disinfection, & other control processes and are an indispensable part of the procedures, thereby accounting for a higher share. Under consumables, personal protective equipment had a significant share in 2019.

The hospitals segment dominated the market and valued at USD 51.24 billion in the year 2019

The end-use segment includes pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, medical device companies and hospitals. Hospitals had the highest share of USD 51.24 billion in 2019 in the end-use segment and are anticipated to register the highest share over the forecast period. The increased risk of infection from drug-resistant pathogens, bloodborne pathogens, and others in the operating room is a significant concern. For example, frequent urinary catheter practice has a considerable risk of UTIs and may result in catheter-associated (CA)-UTIs.

Regional Segment Analysis of The Infection Control Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global infection control market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to show the highest share of 27.33% over the forecast period due to the growing healthcare expenditure, growing presence of outsourcing organizations, and unprecedented growth of the healthcare standards & infrastructure across this region. The presence of government and voluntary organizations converged on enhancing infection control standards is also one of the vital factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific region. The growing trend of outsourcing by authorized market players in developed economies to companies in the Asia Pacific region serves as a crucial growth impelling factor.

About the report:

The global infection control market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

