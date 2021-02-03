Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Ximen Mining, Gold Resource Corp, Namaste Technologies and Champignon Brands

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) acquires Running Wolf gold property in Cranbrook, British Columbia click here

- Fireweed Zinc Ltd (CVE:FWZ) (OTCMKTS:FWEDF) (FRA:20F) encouraged by results of first drill hole into last year's Boundary Zone West discovery click here

- Victory Resources (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) set for IP survey at Mal-Wen project in British Columbia click here

- Gold Resource Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) (FRA:GIH) eyeing Mexico mine expansion after latest exploration drill results click here

- Vuzix Corporation's (NASDAQ:VUZI) (FRA:V7XN) Smart Glasses adopted by food processing company TOMRA to improve worker safety, efficiency click here

- Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) (FRA:M5BQ) says board approves launch of new nutraceutical division and expansion into psychedelics click here

- Soma Gold Corp (CVE:SOMA) (OTCMKTS:PRSRF) says gold production at its Operadora subsidiary exceeded plan by 22.2% at 1,663 ounces click here

- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) creates wholly-owned subsidiary ENJOUCA for branded medical cannabis products click here

- Champignon Brands Inc (CSE:SHRM) (OTCQB:SHRMF) CEO leads article on the Rapid Mood Screener click here

- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) Purefarma and Pura Vida products now available on genetics site myDNA.live click here

- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) adds noted speaker and capital markets executive José Abbo to its advisory team click here

