Is your furnace fired up for cold weather? Genz-Ryan offers hot tips to keep it going all winter long.

Burnsville-based plumbing, heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical company is here to help you keep your house hot on the coldest days of the year.

BURNSVILLE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genz-Ryan, Minneapolis/St. Paul’s most trusted industry leader in plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical, is here to help you troubleshoot common furnace problems with a few helpful tips.

Like all of us, furnaces have a funny way of giving up when temps dip to their lowest. Fortunately, there are a few easy ways to get it back to its dependable self in no time. Here are a few well-known issues and their quick fixes:

Your furnace doesn’t heat your home.

Check your thermostats. Turn it up a few degrees to see if that kicks on your furnace. If that doesn’t work, check to see if a circuit breaker was flipped.

Your furnace doesn’t turn on at all.

Check your safety switch on the furnace door. This switch prevents the fan and burner from working if the access panel is removed. Sometimes, the switch is faulty — preventing the furnace from operating correctly.

It’s not you. Your furnace just smells bad.

Check your filter to see if it’s dirty or clogged. Clean or replace it now, and ideally every month. As a bonus, new or clean filters will also help your furnace operate more efficiently during these cold weather months, promote better indoor air quality, and help it last longer by not working as hard.

Oh no, your pilot light is yellow.

A yellow pilot light flame is a bad sign. It should always be blue and even. Yellow means your pilot light may be dirty and need cleaning. Or worse, it could be producing poisonous, odorless carbon monoxide gas that can endanger and even kill your family. Always make sure you have carbon monoxide detectors throughout your home. If you have a yellow pilot light, contact Genz-Ryan for professional diagnostic and repair service.

Set it and forget it.

We always recommend a variable schedule for your furnace, but during extremely low temps your furnace will have to work extra hard to keep up with the schedule. HOLD your desired temperature and wait until it warms back up!

Don’t let the coldest days of winter freeze your furnace. If these simple furnace fixes didn’t work for you, call in the pros to fix them for good. Contact the HVAC experts at Genz-Ryan Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical at 952-767-1800 or schedule furnace service at genzryan.com.

About Genz-Ryan

Genz-Ryan is a family-owned and operated company since opening their doors in 1950. Founded on the basis of one simple goal, Genz-Ryan still stands behind the founding philosophy of providing the highest quality services and delivering uncompromising customer satisfaction. Today, Genz-Ryan is an industry leader in heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical.