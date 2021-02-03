Former Muay Thai Pro fighter, Now President of United States Muay Thai Federation, Releases Autobiography Muay Thai Grit
The motivational memoir follows the grit-filled wins and losses of Michael Chase Corley’s career in “Thai Boxing”.USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an acclaimed career traveling the world as a pro Muay Thai fighter, former athlete Michael Chase Corley is detailing the stories behind his wins and losses in a new memoir titled Muay Thai Grit: Stories of an American Nak Muay.
Muay Thai is the national sport of Thailand and carries with it a culture of rich traditions and prolific sports betting. In his book, Corely pulls back the curtain on how he was able to progress from a high school athlete in Texas to competing on the highest platforms of Muay Thai in Thailand.
The motivational memoir digs into the grit-filled training regimens, his fortitude, and the joys and pains behind a pro career that included over 30 fights spanning nine countries. Corley has competed in some of the most notable Muay Thai events including the sports mecca, Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and as one of only 4 Americans to fight in the Toyota Muay Thai Marathon in Thailand.
“Muay Thai Grit is an inspirational story that shows the highs and lows of pushing for what you want most in life. I started as a kid in Texas who got into the sport after UFC vet Yves Edwards introduced me to MMA. I competed in local competitions and worked my way up to being on a world stage. As you can imagine, there are incredible challenges, both physically and mentally, that go along with that. I fought my whole career in pain and I wanted to share my story to both entertain and inspire others,” said Corley.
Throughout his career, Corley worked, trained and fought in Thailand. He broke limbs, tore muscles, and had his face opened multiple times. He worked his way up from village bouts in rural Thailand to the peaks of the sport. He fought his whole career with painful injuries and failed at the very top at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, but he kept fighting.
Muay Thai Grit reveals what he learned along the way fighting 11 world champions. In an honest look back at his career, Corley notes that, “Maybe I didn’t end up being the fighter I wanted to be, but I am someone that can inspire and pass on what they learned. I endured so much that my body and mind was programmed for longevity. Hearing my story may help someone else who is fighting like crazy to get to the highest levels of their career or sport.”
About Michael Chase Corley
Michael Chase Corley is the Owner and Head Coach of Heritage Muay Thai and is also President of the United States Muaythai Federation. As a former pro fighter, Michael fought on the highest platforms of Muaythai including 30 professional fights spanning nine countries.
