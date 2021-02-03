Sencentric Creates Enterprise Version of Its SimpleSENCE Water Leak and Freeze Detector
New Web Interface, Pricing Model Make the Popular Device Ideal For Businesses to Guard Against Devastating Water-Leak DamageOCEANSIDE, CA, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sencentric, a leading innovator in the design and development of environmental sensing technology, introduces the new SimpleSENCE Enterprise, a scalable, commercial version of its popular SimpleSENCE® Water Leak and Freeze Detector.
While the unit itself remains the same as the residential version, the new web-based user interface and cost-effective pricing model make SimpleSENCE ideal for commercial businesses – such as apartments, condominiums, data centers, warehouses, and vacation rentals – that want to guard against structural or equipment damage from undetected water leaks and frozen pipes.
Building and facility managers will enjoy the same benefits as residential users, including 24/7 monitoring and instant alert notifications from an easy to monitor desktop interface; along with the key benefits of convenient and secure Wi-Fi operation; easy setup and installation; and alerts via text, email and the desktop interface.
The SimpleSENCE Enterprise system will give business users the added advantage to easily scale their leak protection with unlimited sensors deployed in multiple locations; unlimited alert notifications; unlimited (and encrypted) notification contacts; and the ability to conveniently monitor the sensor battery life and Wi-Fi strength of each individual sensor. It is also 100% compliant with new 2020 state enacted cybersecurity regulations.
At the heart of the program is a new web interface, which allows full control of and input from large numbers of sensors. When new business customers receive their sensors, they will set them up via Bluetooth to Wi-Fi on a mobile device – the same procedure used for the residential version. Concurrently, they will establish their web-based, password-protected account and import all the sensor data from the initial set-up, allowing them to monitor all of their devices. Additionally, they will be able to make administrative changes, such as location names, contact info, directly from the web application which will then automatically transfer to the mobile app.
The creation of the SimpleSENCE Enterprise program represents a natural progression, based on the success of the company’s residential sales.
“Our customers have raved about SimpleSENCE, primarily because of its effectiveness, ease of use, and choice of notification method,” said Joe Alfrey, SimpleSENCE CEO. “But they have also embraced the fact that, as a standalone device, they don’t need extra equipment or a smart hub to control the device. It’s just a simple solution to a common household problem.
“We knew that building and facility managers would enjoy those same features, but we had to find a way to make it more cost-effective and more easily controllable. The lower unit price and subscription service took care of the cost, while the web interface provided the additional control.”
The Enterprise program will have a subscription-based pricing model of $19.95 per month along with a lower per unit cost than the residential version ($35 - $45 each, depending on the number purchased).
Business customers will be able to purchase their new account through a dedicated SimpleSENCE Enterprise portal on the SimpleSENCE website. The portal will also house useful product and set-up information.
ABOUT SENCENTRIC
Based in Oceanside, CA, Sencentric, Inc. is a leading innovator in the design and development of environmental sensing technology within the logistics and cold chain industries. The company’s success is founded on the principles of innovation, quality, and an unwavering commitment to exceeding our customers’ expectations. Continuing on this core foundation of success, Sencentric is leveraging its state-of-the-art technology in the home protection market with the SimpleSENCE™ home leak detector, providing 24/7 monitoring and alert notification to eliminate potential damage from water and freezing pipes. For more information, visit www.sencentric.com.
