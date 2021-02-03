Novela Neurotech Joins Health Innovation Incubator MATTER

New partnership seeks to transform remote care for epilepsy and other chronic neurological conditions

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novela Neurotech, a NeuroData company enabling personalized remote care for chronic neurological conditions, has joined MATTER, the global healthcare incubator and innovation hub headquartered in Chicago, IL.

With its nEureka® Remote Care Hub for epilepsy and other chronic neurological disorders, Novela seeks to transform current episodic care towards continuous solutions, creating a “nEureka® Lifestyle” that empowers those with neurological conditions to live freely and pursue their dreams.

“Novela has always been committed to bringing back independence and peace of mind for millions of patients living with chronic neurological conditions. Compared to other healthcare fields such as diabetes, neurological care has lagged behind. We are thrilled to partner with MATTER and continue pursuing innovative solutions to make chronic neurological care more affordable, effective and accessible,” said Dr. Parisa Sabetian, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Novela.

MATTER mobilizes a global community of healthcare innovators committed to improving the health and care of every patient.

“Our mission of empowering those with neurological disorders closely aligns with MATTER’s goals of improving lives through innovative healthcare. We look forward to gaining perspectives from and contributing to MATTER’s diverse community, to the benefit of patients in search of effective and effortless chronic neurological care and an independent lifestyle,” said Dr. Aiman Abdel-Malek, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Novela.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Novela to the MATTER community and be part of their journey to scale the development and adoption of their solution for patients with neurological conditions,” said Courtney Zhu, Venture Acceleration Manager at MATTER.



About nEureka® for Epilepsy

nEureka® is a patient-first, data-centric platform, enabling personalized, efficient and accessible remote care for epilepsy & other chronic neurological conditions. nEureka® uses smart wearables to seamlessly connect patients with their clinicians and caregivers, resulting in continuous care that empowers people to take control of their own health and improve outcomes. nEureka® provides patients with the independent lifestyle they seek, and their loved ones with peace of mind.

About Novela Neurotech

Novela Neurotech is a NeuroData company enabling personalized remote care for chronic neurological conditions. Headquartered in California as an FDA-Registered Facility, Novela is leading the transformation of neurological healthcare by working closely with premier medical institutions in the US and Canada, as well as major neurological patient advocacy groups to create solutions that empower people and meet their needs for an independent lifestyle. For more information, visit novelaneuro.com and follow @NovelaNeurotech

About MATTER

MATTER, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub, includes hundreds of cutting-edge startups from around the world, working together with dozens of hospitals and health systems, universities and industry-leading companies to build the future of healthcare. Together, the MATTER community is accelerating innovation, advancing care and improving lives. For more information, visit matter.health and follow @MATTERhealth.