International Master Executive Coach Sonia Jeantet: 5 Tips For Building A Diverse and Transformative Team
Resilient organizations will navigate through uncertainty and change because of the abilities of their integrative leaders.”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, US, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s constantly evolving, and increasingly more international markets, the key to success will be creating an organization bolstered by diverse leaders who can constantly innovate.
— Sonia Jeantet
That’s the advice from executive coaching expert Sonia Jeantet, author of the book The Integrative Leader: How Leaders Use Both Sides of Their Brain to Build Resilient Companies (2021, Indie Books International).
“The journey for weathering a crisis, seizing opportunities, and delivering outstanding results in the marketplace,” explains Jeantet, “requires a solid team of colleagues whose work together is greater than the sum of their individual parts.”
Jeantet, founder of Cima Executive Development, has coached more than 300 senior executives, primarily in Fortune 500 companies, over the last 20 years. As a former executive for Fortune 500 companies with international markets, Jeantet lends her expertise to clients in an era where all markets are becoming increasingly more global.
“Challenges in the marketplace and the transformation affecting all aspects of the business and social environment require additional tools to thrive,” says Jeantet. “Resilient organizations will navigate through uncertainty and change because of the abilities of their integrative leaders.”
According to Jeantet, building a cognitively diverse team raises the organization’s overall emotional intelligence, a crucial element for communicating effectively, and influencing employees and clients alike.
“The return on influencing people is essential in today’s multicultural market and workplace,” says Jeantet. “Organizational savvy and effective communication are pillars for being persuasive. You cannot drive vision and purpose with low engagement skills.”
Jeantet advises assessing and hiring for so-called soft skills like emotional intelligence with the same approach as technical skills. An employee’s ability to collaborate and communicate are vital, necessary components that must accompany skill and technical prowess.
Here are five steps Jeantet lays out for creating an organization that fosters, encourages, and capitalizes on the cognitive diversity of your employees.
● Take stock of leadership needs. Define an organization competency framework for people leadership.
● Build collaborative relationship competency by providing assessments and tools to manage conflict and build interpersonal savvy and networks.
● Optimize diverse talent by identifying leaders who value differences, develop talent, and build effective teams.
● Develop strong influencing skills by providing assessments and tools for communication effectiveness, driving engagement, and strong persuasion practices.
● Provide mentors when onboarding or promoting leaders to help with navigating formal and informal channels and give context to the organization’s culture.
Jeantet adds that in addition to building a team of emotionally intelligent collaborators, integrative leaders must also transform their skillsets to be more cognitively ambidextrous.
“Integrative leaders have a keen awareness of their interpersonal skills and their effect on others. They understand that in addition to running the ‘hard’ side of the business, they also lead the ‘soft’ social system of their business, which shapes the way people work together.”
About Indie Books International
Indie Books International (www.indiebooksintl.com) was founded in 2014 in Oceanside, California by two best-selling business authors. Since then the company has released more than 100 titles. Similar to indie film companies and indie music labels, the mission of Indie Books International is to serve as an independent publishing alternative to help business thought leaders create impact and influence.
Henry DeVries
Indie Books International
+1 619-540-3031
henry@indiebooksintl.com