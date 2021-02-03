Kitchen Scissors 'ZANMAI' , a Fusion of SAMURAI Sword and High-end Kitchen Knife Technology, Launched on Indiegogo
Damascus steel kitchen scissors developed by Seki in Japan, using the same technology used in high-end kitchen knives, launched on Indiegogo.MINATOKU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neworld, Inc., a Japanese start-up company with the vision of ‘Make Japan brand No.1’, and Marusho Kogyo Co Ltd., a manufacturer of cutlery in Seki, a city with a tradition of over 700 years, have jointly planned a campaign on Indiegogo.
The "ZANMAI Tactical Scissors," a Damascus steel kitchen scissors, which incorporates the technology of high-end kitchen knives, will be available for purchase on Indiegogo for a limited time until February 28, 2021.
-Outline of ZANMAI brand-
“ZANMAI” brand was born in Seki City, a town of knives in Gifu Prefecture, one of the world's three largest knife producing regions.
The word "ZANMAI" originally means "to be immersed" in Buddhist terminology, and the "ZANMAI" brand of kitchen knives was born out of the wish for users to be immersed in cooking.
Seki is one of the leading production centers of Japanese SAMURAI swords and is the best embodiment of the concept of “Perfect sharpness, non-snapping, non-bending”. The traditional skill of the sword, which exemplifies its excellent sharpness, is also greatly demonstrated in "ZANMAI".
As a new challenge, kitchen scissor "ZANMAI Tactical Scissors" was created by devoting all the techniques of making Japanese SAMURAI swords, which have lasted for over 700 years, and cutting-edge kitchen knives.
Image video: https://youtu.be/9N9kGKqGqr4
Interview video: https://youtu.be/R_vhCqLHR_Q
-The quality of ZANMAI Tactical Scissors-
Damascus steel, which has a characteristic laminated pattern, is a stainless steel material also used for high-end kitchen knives. The 67 layer pattern created by repeated stacking makes it resistant to rust and has excellent durability. Ingredients that are difficult to cut, such as meat with tendons, hard vegetables, and lobsters with a hard shell, can be easily cut with a knife-like sharpness. It will shorten your cooking preparation time.
The most important thing for cooking is hygiene. Especially after washing, the pivot screw of the scissor is where bacteria remains. But these scissors are separable by each blade, thus there is no need to worry about unwashed parts or rust.
-Indiegogo Campaign Overview-
URL: https://igg.me/at/damascus-jpn-kitchen-scissors/x/24689332#/
Release period: January 20th 2021 - February 28th 2021
Reward: Up to 39% OFF
-Product Overview-
ZANMAI Tactical Scissors
Weight: 0.22lb (102g)
Length: 7.87inch / blade: 2.95inch (200mm / blade: 75mm)
Blade material: Damascus Steel (core: VG-10)
Handle material: Resin (black)
-About Us-
Our vision: Make Japan Brand No.1
Neworld inc. is a start-up company that aims to make Japanese brands No.1 in the world. Starting with the operation of the EC site "CRAFT STORE" for all those who love Japan, we will make further progress together with Japanese manufacturing companies. And it is our mission to bring to the world Japanese products made with wonderful traditions and unique technologies.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Neworld.japan
-Contacts-
