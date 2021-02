Vahe Tashjian On Emergency Medical Response in the Age of Covid-19

LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , February 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vahe Tashjian like everybody else has watched the spread of Covid-19 with fear and anticipation. Though he hasn't panicked, he has seen that many markets suffer and struggle to stay financially solvent. And in the age of Covid-19, the emergency medical response field has been very profoundly affected. Understanding this fact is something that he thinks is critical for anybody to know in these uncertain times.Vahe Tashjian Discusses Changes in the Medical WorldThe danger of Covid-19 is one that has changed the emergency medical response world, Vahe Tashjian argues , by forcing responding agents to take extra precautionary steps. For example, many ambulances are limiting the number of people who go on runs to keep the risk of spread minimal. And most are demanding the use of face masks to keep patients and care experts safe.Measures like these, Tashjian states, are crucial during this uncertain time. However, he also worries about the potential financial impact that they could have on the market. Though the fear of infection has decreased in many sectors, Tashjian believes that many people are still reluctant to call for emergency help because they don't want to get the coronavirus.The results of these changes could be disastrous, he believes. People may not get emergency care when they need it, Vahe Tashjian states , and could end up suffering even worse health problems. And the financial impact could cause many hospitals to struggle, lay off employees, and even close down. Unfortunately, he says that the end of these changes is not in sight any time soon.Will These Changes Be Permanent?As the changes wrought upon the world by Covid-19 continue to expand and deepen, Tashjian believes that there is a good chance that the medical emergency world will continue to change. Though cases were going down at one point, they are on the rise again. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising, he states, if these changes become mandatory for a long time – maybe even years.What effect would this have on the emergency medical response world? Quite a few, Vahe Tashjian states. Limitations on riders in an ambulance could make caring for an emergency more difficult. Balancing the risk of infection with the importance of immediate care could become a big challenge, Tashjian believes, and affect the market for a long time.However, Tashjian also believes that many of the changes here could be good ones. For example, wearing masks may help fight off infection and prevent Covid-19 spread but the expansion of other common diseases. The unifying force behind these changes, Vahe Tashjian argues, is protecting the common good. And as these changes do help make emergency response better, he believes many could become the new standard.