Premium Movies & Primetime TV Now Available Legally & Free

watch movies online free

Primecutt is a pioneering free movie streaming website rewarding its users for doing things they are already doing every day.

IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus pandemic is a world-shattering event whose far-ranging consequences can only begin to be imagined today. Just as this disease is shattering lives, disrupting markets and exposing the competence, (or lack thereof,) of governments, it has already led to previously unthinkable changes in our way of life.

Billions around the world are in self-isolation, learning about social distancing, how to wash their hands properly and trying not to touch their faces. But while so many people are stuck at home, they are now craving new ways to kill the boredom, and keep themselves occupied and entertained.

Unsurprisingly, demand for premium and primetime movies and TV has surged. But with increasing unemployment, furlough schemes and business closures, family finances are under unprecedented strain.

PrimeCutt, a revolutionary new UK-based video platform has recognised the issue, and is now offering totally free and legal access to hundreds of thousands of the world’s most popular films and TV shows.

PrimeCutt founder, Henry Okpolokpo said, “Through the PrimeCutt loyalty reward program, users can watch premium movies and TV content for free. Our plan is to be the ‘go to place’, where viewers can watch their favourite TV shows, documentaries and films for free, legally and safely without feeling the guilt of ripping off the content creators.”

Primecutt is a free online movie streaming website which allows its users to earn special coins. The coins can be redeemed and used to watch premium movies and TV shows with no buffering, viruses or pop-ups, and there is no need for complicated VPN services.

Henry added, “We started working on this project after the first lockdown, when more people wanted to watch movies online free to help kill boredom, but could not afford the extra cost of watching movies, documentaries and TV shows from Amazon Prime or Netflix due to lay off's, furlough and business closures. PrimeCutt will be the first site people can go to totally legally, and watch premuim movies and other great content for free.”

ENDS:

Contact Details:



How to Legally Watch Free Movies Online