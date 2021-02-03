Three Key Start-ups Join SMi’s 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Virtual Conference
SMi Report 3 AI in drug discovery startups to join the conference GlamourousAI, Cloud Pharmaceuticals & Envisagenics speaking at 2nd Annual AI in Drug DiscoveryLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The conference will have a focus on case studies from leading pharma and biotech firms, as well as a exploring the latest innovations in machine learning for enhancing discovery pipelines.
There are four key themes being covered at the conference:
1. Machine learning and automation for improved drug discovery pipelines
2. Effective prediction of compound properties
3. Data robustness and curation
4. Innovative use of AI for rare and undruggable diseases
Each of the key themes will highlight case studies, uncovering developments in pharma of data optimization and to aid therapeutic discovery with real-world examples of AI in structure-based drug design and patient relevant data will be explored in eye-opening detail.
In the News this week - The Role of AI Drug R&D Start-ups in Early Drug Development Projects
'Digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a revolution in the medical and health field. As more and more large pharmaceutical companies encounter bottlenecks in new drug development, they choose to cooperate with artificial intelligence drug R&D start-ups. As one of the most core links in the pharmaceutical industry, drug research and development is an important area where artificial intelligence technology can show its great talents.'
Following on from the above article and the four key themes, three AI in drug discovery start-ups join the conference GlamourousAI, Cloud Pharmaceuticals and Envisagenics and will be speaking on:
Deep Dive Case Study - AI-Driven Drug Discovery Platform for Splicing Driven Diseases
Maria Luisa Pineda, CEO , Envisagenics
Spotlight Session - Drug Discovery Crawler - A New Platform for AI and Big Data in Drug
Ed Addison, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, Cloud Pharmaceuticals
Drug Design with Machine Learning for Challenging Targets
Noor Shaker, CEO , GlamorousAI
Sponsored by CAS and Dassault Systèmes
SMi's 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference
Conference: 15 – 16 March 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Website: http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR4
