The Vascular Grafts Industry Gains Ability To Customize Grafts With Technological Investments

Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Companies in the vascular graft market are increasingly investing in vascular graft market trends involving technological advances for the development of innovative vascular grafts, including customization of vascular grafts. For instance, RelayPro, a thoracic stent graft system recently launched by Terumo Aortic, is a low-profile device designed for patients with smaller access vessels in the treatment of thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR). It offers a broad range of diameters, lengths, tapers, and proximal configurations to the physicians. Both bare stent and non-bare stent (NBS) versions are available for this device and it can be customized to meet the patient’s specific anatomical needs.

The global vascular grafts market was expected to decline from $2.79 billion in 2019 to $2.60 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.98%. The decline was mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The vascular graft market size is then expected to recover and reach $3.27 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.02%. North America has the largest vascular graft industry share. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region of the market in the forecast period.

