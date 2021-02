Telia Carrier extiende su red en El Paso con un nuevo PoP en MDC para continuar creciendo en la región

About

MDC Data Centers helps network operators, content providers, and enterprises interconnect with major Network Service Providers on the US border with Mexico. The company is considered one of the fastest-growing data centers in South Texas, presenting a unique offer of reliable colocation services with a fiber crossing infrastructure to bring networks across the border. Due to its geographic proximity to Mexico, MDC serves this emerging market allowing American and International carriers to connect to the largest concentration of Mexican networks in carrier-neutral facilities.