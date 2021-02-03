Sparketh Now Offering 30-Day Free Trial of Its Online Art Lessons for Kids

A unique platform that’s specifically designed for a global community of creatives is giving exclusive access to its online art lessons at no cost.?

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sparketh announced today that it is now offering a 30-day free trial of its online art lessons for kids.

"This allows people to try it out for a full month for free," said Dwayne Walker and Tim Samuel, founders and spokespersons for Sparketh. "We believe in providing the best value to our community of creatives, and by doing this, we're proving it."

Walker and Samuel explained that the 30-day free trial empowers users with instant access to:

• Unlimited access to 1,000+ videos

• Unlimited access to five+ Art Tracks

• Monthly one-on-one Mentorship

• Talented Instructors

• Course files to download

• New courses virtually weekly

• Two Separate Student Accounts

• Cancel Online Anytime

Sparketh, according to Walker and Samuel, is the best new way to learn art online. The company also recently launch its Buy One Year, Get One Free offer, which allows customers to buy one year and receive a free year to gift to friends or family members.

In addition, Sparketh also recently launched its art community for kids, a fun and effective way to learn. Kids gain unlimited access to a library of 1,000 plus bite-sized video lessons taught by talented mentors.

Walker and Samuel noted that with Sparketh, students can work at their own pace and create based on their interest; Members, which includes those who take advantage of the 30-day free trial, can create individual student accounts to track their progress on Sparketh; Students keep their art in one central location by uploading them to their Sparketh Portfolio.

Also, members have access to Sparketh Art Tracks.

With new courses weekly, it's easy to get lost in the sea of hundreds of Sparketh art lessons. That's why Sparketh created Tracks, an easy and organized way to follow along with the courses that members are looking for to reach the goals they're aiming for. All it takes is to browse through, grab your materials, and start a Track that draws you in.

For more information, please visit www.sparketh.com/#learn-more and sparketh.com/pricing/.

About Sparketh Community

We're a global community of creative kids, inspired teens, and friendly families. We love to share art and talk about all things that are creative. If you want to share your newest creation or need a new creative challenge to work on, we're the group for you.

